How to install Tomcat 8.5 on Ubuntu 18.04
Apache Tomcat is an open source implementation of the Java Servlet, JavaServer Pages, Java Expression Language and Java WebSocket technologies. It is one of the most widely adopted applications and web servers in the world today. Tomcat is simple to use and has a robust ecosystem of add-ons.
This tutorial demonstrates how to install Tomcat 8.5 on Ubuntu 18.04.
Install OpenJDK
OpenJDK, the open source implementation of the Java Platform is the default Java development and runtime in Ubuntu 18.04.
The installation is pretty straight forward:
sudo apt install default-jdk
Create Tomcat user
We will create a new system user and group with home directory
/opt/tomcat which will run the Tomcat service:
sudo useradd -m -U -d /opt/tomcat -s /bin/false tomcat
Download Tomcat
We will use
wget and
unzip to download and extract the Tomcat archive. If you don’t have
unzip and
wget installed on your system install the packages with:
sudo apt install unzip wget
Download the latest version of Tomcat 8.5.x from the Tomcat downloads page. At the time of writing, the latest version is 8.5.31. Before continuing with the next step you should check the download page for a new version.
Change to the
/tmp directory and download the zip file with
wget:
cd /tmp
wget http://www-us.apache.org/dist/tomcat/tomcat-8/v8.5.31/bin/apache-tomcat-8.5.31.zip
Once the download is completed, extract the zip file and move it to the
/opt/tomcat directory:
unzip apache-tomcat-*.zip
sudo mv apache-tomcat-*/ /opt/tomcat/
In order to have more control over versions and updates, we will create a symbolic link
latest which will point to the Tomcat installation directory:
sudo ln -s /opt/tomcat/apache-tomcat-* /opt/tomcat/latest
Later if you want to upgrade your Tomcat installation you can simply unpack the newer version and change the symlink to point to the latest version.
The tomcat user that we previously set up needs to have access to the tomcat directory, so we will change the directory ownership to user and group tomcat:
sudo chown -R tomcat: /opt/tomcat
and we will also make the scripts inside
bin directory executable:
sudo chmod +x /opt/tomcat/latest/bin/*.sh
Create a systemd unit file
To run Tomcat as a service we will create a new
tomcat.service unit file in the
/etc/systemd/system/ directory with the following contents:
[Unit]
Description=Tomcat 8.5 servlet container
After=network.target
[Service]
Type=forking
User=tomcat
Group=tomcat
Environment="JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/default-java"
Environment="JAVA_OPTS=-Djava.security.egd=file:///dev/urandom"
Environment="CATALINA_BASE=/opt/tomcat/latest"
Environment="CATALINA_HOME=/opt/tomcat/latest"
Environment="CATALINA_PID=/opt/tomcat/latest/temp/tomcat.pid"
Environment="CATALINA_OPTS=-Xms512M -Xmx1024M -server -XX:+UseParallelGC"
ExecStart=/opt/tomcat/latest/bin/startup.sh
ExecStop=/opt/tomcat/latest/bin/shutdown.sh
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
Notify systemd that we created a new unit file and start the Tomcat service by executing:
sudo systemctl daemon-reload
sudo systemctl start tomcat
You can check the service status with the the following command:
sudo systemctl status tomcat
● tomcat.service - Tomcat 8.5 servlet container
Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/tomcat.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled)
Active: active (running) since Sat 2018-05-05 11:04:40 UTC; 5s ago
Process: 13478 ExecStart=/opt/tomcat/latest/bin/startup.sh (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS)
Main PID: 13499 (java)
Tasks: 45 (limit: 507)
CGroup: /system.slice/tomcat.service
└─13499 /usr/lib/jvm/default-java/bin/java -Djava.util.logging.config.file=/opt/tomcat/latest/conf/logging.properties -Djava.util.logging.manager=org.apache.juli.ClassLoaderLogManager -Djava.security.
and if there are no errors you can enable the Tomcat service to be automatically started at boot time:
sudo systemctl enable tomcat
Test the Installation
Open your browser and type:
http://<your_domain_or_IP_address>:8080
Assuming that installation is successful, a screen similar to the following will appear:
If you can’t access the page then most likely your firewall is blocking port
8080. If you use
ufw to open the port
8080 run the following command”
sudo ufw allow 8080/tcp
That’s all! If you hit any other problems or have any feedback, leave a comment below.