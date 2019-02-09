Read in 4 minutes
How to Check Disk Space in Linux Using the df Command
How much space do I have left on my hard drive? Is there enough free disk space to download a large file or install a new application?
On Linux based systems you can use the
df command to get a detailed report on the system’s disk space usage.
Using the df Command
When used without any argument, the
df command will display information about all mounted file systems:
df
Filesystem 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on
dev 8172848 0 8172848 0% /dev
run 8218640 1696 8216944 1% /run
/dev/nvme0n1p3 222284728 183057872 27865672 87% /
tmpfs 8218640 150256 8068384 2% /dev/shm
tmpfs 8218640 0 8218640 0% /sys/fs/cgroup
tmpfs 8218640 24 8218616 1% /tmp
/dev/nvme0n1p1 523248 107912 415336 21% /boot
/dev/sda1 480588496 172832632 283320260 38% /data
tmpfs 1643728 40 1643688 1% /run/user/1000
Each line includes information about the file system name (Filesystem), the size (1K-blocks), the used space (Used), the available space (Available), the percentage of used space (Use%), and the directory in which the filesystem is mounted (Mounted on).
To display information only for a specific file system pass the filesystem name or the mount point to the df command. For example to show the space available on the file system mounted to system root directory
/ you can use either
df /dev/nvme0n1p3 or
df /.
df /
Filesystem 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on
/dev/nvme0n1p3 222284728 183057872 27865672 87% /
Show Disk Space Usage in Human Readable Format
By default, the
df command shows the disk space in 1 kilobyte blocks and the size of used and available disk space in kilobytes. To view the information human-readable format (megabytes and gigabytes), pass the
-h option:
df -h
Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on
dev 7.8G 0 7.8G 0% /dev
run 7.9G 1.8M 7.9G 1% /run
/dev/nvme0n1p3 212G 176G 27G 88% /
tmpfs 7.9G 145M 7.7G 2% /dev/shm
tmpfs 7.9G 0 7.9G 0% /sys/fs/cgroup
tmpfs 7.9G 24K 7.9G 1% /tmp
/dev/nvme0n1p1 511M 106M 406M 21% /boot
/dev/sda1 459G 165G 271G 38% /data
tmpfs 1.6G 16K 1.6G 1% /run/user/1000
File System Types
To display file system types, use the
df command followed the
-T option:
df -t
Filesystem Type 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on
dev devtmpfs 8172848 0 8172848 0% /dev
run tmpfs 8218640 1744 8216896 1% /run
/dev/nvme0n1p3 ext4 222284728 183666100 27257444 88% /
tmpfs tmpfs 8218640 383076 7835564 5% /dev/shm
tmpfs tmpfs 8218640 0 8218640 0% /sys/fs/cgroup
tmpfs tmpfs 8218640 24 8218616 1% /tmp
/dev/nvme0n1p1 vfat 523248 107912 415336 21% /boot
/dev/sda1 ext4 480588496 172832632 283320260 38% /data
tmpfs tmpfs 1643728 40 1643688 1% /run/user/1000
If you want to limit listing to file systems of a specific type use the
-t option followed by the type. For example to list all ext4 partitions you would run:
df -t ext4
Filesystem 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on
/dev/nvme0n1p3 222284728 183666112 27257432 88% /
/dev/sda1 480588496 172832632 283320260 38% /data
Similar to above, the
-x option allows you to limit the output to file systems that are not of a specific type,
Display Inode Usage
When used with the
-i option the df command will display information about the filesystem inodes usage. For example to show information about the inodes on the file system mounted to system root directory
/ in human-readable format you would use:
df -ih /
Filesystem Inodes IUsed IFree IUse% Mounted on
/dev/nvme0n1p3 14M 1.9M 12M 14% /
An inode is a data structure in a Unix and Linux file systems, which contains information about a file or directory such as its size, owner, device node, socket, pipe, etc., except da.
Output format
The
df command also allows you to specify the output format.
To limit the reported fields shown in the df output use the
--output[=FIELD_LIST] option.
FIELD_LIST is a comma-separated list of columns to be included in the output. Each field can be used only once. Valid field names are:
source- The File system source.
fstype- The File system type.
itotal- Total number of inodes.
iused- Number of the used inodes.
iavail- Number of the available inodes.
ipcent- Percentage of used inodes.
size- Total disk space.
used- Used disk space.
avail- Available disk space.
pcent- Percentage of used space.
file- The file name if specified on the command line.
target- The mount point.
For example to display the output of all ext4 partition in human-readable format, showing only the filesystem name and size and the percentage of the used space you would use:
df -h -t ext4 --output=source,size,pcent
Filesystem Size Use%
/dev/nvme0n1p3 212G 88%
/dev/sda1 459G 38%
Conclusion
By now you should have a good understanding of how to use the
df command. You can always view all available
df command options by typing
man df in your terminal.