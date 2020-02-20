How to Install VMware Tools in Ubuntu 18.04
The VMware Tools offer several useful functionalities such as faster graphics performance, shared folders, shared clipboard, drag and drop operations, and more. This tutorial explains how to install VMware Tools package on Ubuntu 18.04 guests.
Python while Loop
There are 2 basic loop constructs in Python, for and while loops. This tutorial covers the basics of while loops in Python. We'll also show you how to use the else clause and the break and continue statements.
Pgrep Command in Linux
pgrep is a command-line utility that allows you to find the process IDs of a running program based on given criteria. It can be a full or partial process name, user running the process, or other attributes.
How to Install VirtualBox Guest Additions on Debian 10 Linux
This article explains how to install VirtualBox Guest Additions on Debian 10 guests.