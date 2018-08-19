How to Install R on Ubuntu 18.04

R is a fast growing open source programming language and free environment that specializes in statistical computing and graphics representation. It is supported by the R Foundation for Statistical Computing and mainly used by statisticians and data miners for developing statistical software and performing data analysis.

This tutorial will guide you through the steps of installing R on an Ubuntu 18.04 machine.

Prerequisites

Before you get started with this tutorial, you’ll need an Ubuntu 18.04 machine with:

at least 1G of RAM. If you are using a server with less than 1GB of RAM, you can create a swap file.

you are logged in as a user with sudo privileges.

Installing R

At the time of the writing of this article the latest stable version of R is version 3.5. The R packages from the Ubuntu repositories are often outdated so we’ll install R by adding the repository maintained by CRAN.

To install the latest stable version of R on your Ubuntu 18.04, follow these steps:

Enable the CRAN repository

First add the CRAN GPG key to your system using the following command:

sudo apt-key adv --keyserver keyserver.ubuntu.com --recv-keys E298A3A825C0D65DFD57CBB651716619E084DAB9

Once the key is imported, add the CRAN repository with:

sudo add-apt-repository 'deb https://cloud.r-project.org/bin/linux/ubuntu bionic-cran35/'

If you get an error message saying add-apt-repository command not found then you will need to install the software-properties-common package.

To be able to install packages from the CRAN repository you’ll need to update the packages list:

sudo apt update

Install R

Now that the repository is added to install the R package simply type:

sudo apt install r-base

Verify the installation

To verify that the installation was successful run the following command which will print the R version:

R --version

R version 3.5.1 (2018-07-02) -- "Feather Spray" Copyright (C) 2018 The R Foundation for Statistical Computing Platform: x86_64-pc-linux-gnu (64-bit) R is free software and comes with ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY. You are welcome to redistribute it under the terms of the GNU General Public License versions 2 or 3. For more information about these matters see http://www.gnu.org/licenses/.

Installing R Packages from CRAN

One of the main reason why R is so popular is the wide array of packages available through the Comprehensive R Archive Network (CRAN).

Before proceeding you need to install the build-essential package which contains the tools required for compiling R Packages.

sudo apt-get install build-essential

For demonstration purposes, we’ll install a package named stringr , which provides fast, correct implementations of common string manipulations.

Start by opening the R console:

R

R version 3.5.1 (2018-07-02) -- "Feather Spray" Copyright (C) 2018 The R Foundation for Statistical Computing Platform: x86_64-pc-linux-gnu (64-bit) R is free software and comes with ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY. You are welcome to redistribute it under certain conditions. Type 'license()' or 'licence()' for distribution details. Natural language support but running in an English locale R is a collaborative project with many contributors. Type 'contributors()' for more information and 'citation()' on how to cite R or R packages in publications. Type 'demo()' for some demos, 'help()' for on-line help, or 'help.start()' for an HTML browser interface to help. Type 'q()' to quit R. >

All the following commands are executed within a R console.

To install the stringr package simpy type:

install.packages ( "stringr" )

When the installation is complete, load the library:

library ( stringr )

Create a simple character vector named tutorial :

tutorial <- c ( "How" , "to" , "Install" , "R" , "on" , "Ubuntu" , "18.04" )

Run the following function which prints the length of a string:

str_length ( tutorial )

[1] 3 2 7 1 2 6 5

You can find more R packages at Available CRAN Packages By Name and install them with install.packages() .

Conclusion

You have successfully installed R your Ubuntu system and learned how to install R packages.

If you hit a problem or have a feedback, leave a comment below.