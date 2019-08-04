Read in 5 minutes
Ps Command in Linux
In Linux, a running instance of a program is called process. Occasionally, when working on a Linux machine you may need to find out what processes are currently running.
There are number of commands that you can use to find information about the running processes, with
ps and
top being the most commonly used ones.
In this article, we will talk about how to use the
ps command to list the currently running processes and display information about the about those processes.
How to Use
ps Command
The general syntax for the
ps command is as follows:
ps [OPTIONS]
For historic and compatibility reasons the
ps command accepts several different types of options:
- UNIX style options, preceded by a single dash.
- BSD style options, used without a dash.
- GNU long options, preceded by two dashes.
All types of options can be mixed but in some special cases conflicts can appear, so it is best to stick with one type of options. BSD and UNIX options can be grouped.
In it’s simplest form when used without any option,
ps will print four columns of information for minimum two processes running in the current shell, the shell itself and the processes that run in the shell when the command.
ps
The output includes information about the shell (
bash) and the process running in this shell (
ps, the command that you typed):
PID TTY TIME CMD
1809 pts/0 00:00:00 bash
2043 pts/0 00:00:00 ps
The four columns are labeled
PID,
TTY,
TIME and
CMD.
PID- The process ID. In most situations when running the
pscommand the most important information the user is looking for is the process PID. Knowing the PID allows you to kill a malfunctioning process.
TTY- The name of the controlling terminal for the process.
TIME- The cumulative CPU time of the process, shown in minutes and seconds.
CMD- The name of the command that was used to start the process.
The output above is not very useful as it doesn’t contain much information. The real power of the
ps command comes when launched with additional options.
The
ps command accepts a huge number of options that can be used to display a specific group of process and different information about the process, but only a handful are needed in day-to-day usage.
ps is most frequently used with the following combination of options:
BSD form:
ps aux
- The
aoption tells
psthe display the processes of all users, with except those processes that not associated with a terminal and processes of group leaders.
- The
ustands for a user-oriented format which provides detailed information about the processes.
- The
xoption will case
psto list the processes without a controlling terminal. Those are mainly processes that are started on boot time and running in the background.
The command will display information in eleven columns labeled
USER,
PID,
%CPU,
%MEM,
VSZ,
RSS,
STAT,
START,
TTY,
TIME and
CMD.
USER PID %CPU %MEM VSZ RSS TTY STAT START TIME COMMAND
root 1 0.0 0.8 77616 8604 ? Ss 19:47 0:01 /sbin/init
root 2 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S 19:47 0:00 [kthreadd]
...
We already explained
PID,
TTY,
TIME and
CMD labels. Here is an explanation of other labels:
USER- The user who runs the process.
%CPU- The process cpu utilization.
%MEM- The percentage of the process’s resident set size to the physical memory on the machine.
VSZ- Virtual memory size of the process in KiB.
RSS- The size of the physical memory that the process is using.
STAT- The the process state code, which can be
Z(zombie),
S(sleeping),
R(running) ..etc
START- The time when the command started.
To print a process tree add the
f option. This will tell
ps to display a tree view of parent to child processes.
ps auxf
The
ps command also allows you to sort the output. For example, to sort the output based on the memory usage you would use:
ps aux --sort=-%mem
UNIX form:
ps -ef
- The
eoption tells
psto display all processes.
- The
fstands full-format listing which provides detailed information about the processes.
The command will display information in eleven columns labeled
UID,
PID,
PPID,
C,
STIME,
TIME and
CMD.
UID PID PPID C STIME TTY TIME CMD
root 1 0 0 19:47 ? 00:00:01 /sbin/init
root 2 0 0 19:47 ? 00:00:00 [kthreadd]
...
The labels that are not already explained have the following meaning:
UID- Same as
USER, the user who runs the process.
PPID- The ID of the parent process.
C- Same as
%CPU, the process cpu utilization.
STIME- Same as
START, the time when the command started.
To see only the processes running as a specific user use the following command, where
linuxize is the name of the user:
ps -f -U linuxize -u linuxize
User-defined Format
The
o option allows you to specify which columns will be displayed when running the
ps command.
For example, to print information only about the
PID and
COMMAND you would run one of the following commands:
ps -efo pid,comm
console-bash ps auxo pid,comm
## Using `ps` With Other Commands
`ps` can be used in combination with other commands through piping.
If you want to display the output of the `ps` command, one page at a time pipe it to the [`less`](https://linuxize.com/post/less-command-in-linux/) command:
console-bash ps -ef | less
The output of the `ps` command can be filtered with [`grep`](https://linuxize.com/post/how-to-use-grep-command-to-search-files-in-linux/). For example, to show only the process belonging to the root user you would run:
console-bash ps -ef | grep root ```
Conclusion
The
ps command is one of the most commonly used commands when troubleshooting issues on Linux systems. It has many options, but usually, most users are using either
ps aux or
ps -ef to gather information about running processes.
For information about all available
ps options type
man ps in your terminal.