Decision making is one of the most fundamental concepts of computer programming. Like in any other programming language, if , if..else , if..elif..else and nested if statements in Bash can be used to execute code based on a certain condition.

In this tutorial, we will walk you through the basics of the Bash if statements and show you how to use them in your shell scripts.

if Statement

Bash if conditionals can have different forms. The most basic if statement takes the following form:

if CONDITION then STATEMENTS fi

The if statement starts with the if keyword followed by the conditional expression and the then keyword. The statement ends with the fi keyword.

If the CONDITION evaluates to True , the STATEMENTS gets executed. If CONDITION is False , nothing happens.

Let’s look at the following example:

#!/bin/bash echo -n "Enter a number: " read VAR if [[ $VAR -gt 10 ]] then echo "Variable is greater than 10." fi

The script will check whether a given number is greater than 10. Save the code as a file and run it from the command line.

bash test.sh

The script will prompt you to enter a number. For example, if you enter 15 the condition will evaluate to true because 15 is greater than 10 and the echo command in the then clause will be executed.

Variable is greater than 10.

if..else Statement

The Bash if..else statement takes the following form:

if CONDITION then STATEMENTS1 else STATEMENTS2 fi

If the CONDITION evaluates to True , the STATEMENTS1 will be executed, otherwise if CONDITION is False , the STATEMENTS2 will be executed. You can have only one else clause in the statement.

Let’s add an else clause to the previous script:

#!/bin/bash echo -n "Enter a number: " read VAR if [[ $VAR -gt 10 ]] then echo "Variable is greater than 10." else echo "Variable is equal or less than 10." fi

If you run the script and enter a number the script will print a different message based on whether the number is greater or less/equal to 10.

if..elif..else Statement

The Bash if..elif..else statement takes the following form:

if CONDITION1 then STATEMENTS1 elif CONDITION2 then STATEMENTS2 else STATEMENTS3 fi

If the CONDITION1 evaluates to True , the STATEMENTS1 will be executed, if the CONDITION2 evaluates to True , the STATEMENTS2 will be executed. If none of the conditions evaluate to True , the STATEMENTS2 is executed.

You can have one or more elif clauses in the statement. The else clause is optional.

Let’s add an elif clause to the previous script:

#!/bin/bash echo -n "Enter a number: " read VAR if [[ $VAR -gt 10 ]] then echo "Variable is greater than 10." elif [[ $VAR -eq 10 ]] then echo "Variable is equal to 10." else echo "Variable is less than 10." fi

Nested If statements

Bash allows you to nest if statements within if statements. You can place multiple if statement inside another if statement.

The following script will prompt you to enter three numbers and will print the largest number among the three numbers.

#!/bin/bash echo -n "Enter the first number: " read VAR1 echo -n "Enter the second number: " read VAR2 echo -n "Enter the third number: " read VAR3 if [[ $VAR1 -ge $VAR2 ]] then if [[ $VAR1 -ge $VAR3 ]] then echo " $VAR1 is the largest number" else echo " $VAR3 is the largest number" fi else if [[ $VAR2 -ge $VAR3 ]] then echo " $VAR2 is the largest number" else echo " $VAR3 is the largest number" fi fi

Here is how the output will look like:

Enter the first number: 4 Enter the second number: 7 Enter the third number: 2 7 is the largest number

if statements it is usually more efficient to use the Instead of using nestedstatements it is usually more efficient to use the case statement

Multiple Conditions

The logical OR and AND operators allow you to use multiple conditions in the if statements.

Here is another version of the script to print the largest number among the three numbers. In this version instead of the nested if statements we will use the logical AND ( && ) operator.

#!/bin/bash echo -n "Enter the first number: " read VAR1 echo -n "Enter the second number: " read VAR2 echo -n "Enter the third number: " read VAR3 if [[ $VAR1 -ge $VAR2 ]] && [[ $VAR1 -ge $VAR3 ]] then echo " $VAR1 is the largest number" elif [[ $VAR2 -ge $VAR1 ]] && [[ $VAR2 -ge $VAR3 ]] then echo " $VAR2 is the largest number" else echo " $VAR3 is the largest number" fi

Test operators

In Bash, the test command takes one of the following syntax forms:

test EXPRESSION [ EXPRESSION ] [[ EXPRESSION ]]

If you want your script to be portable you should prefer using the old test [ command which is available on all POSIX shells. The new upgraded version of the test command [[ (double brackets) is supported on most modern systems using Bash, Zsh, and Ksh as a default shell.

To negate the test expression use the logical NOT ( ! ) operator.

Below are some of the most commonly used operators:

-n VAR - True if the length of VAR is greater than zero.

- True if the length of VAR is greater than zero. -z VAR - True if the VAR is empty.

- True if the VAR is empty. STRING1 = STRING2 - True STRING1 and STRING2 are equal.

- True STRING1 and STRING2 are equal. STRING1 != STRING2 - True STRING1 and STRING2 are not equal.

- True STRING1 and STRING2 are not equal. INTEGER1 -eq INTEGER2 - True INTEGER1 and INTEGER2 are equal.

- True INTEGER1 and INTEGER2 are equal. INTEGER1 -gt INTEGER2 - True INTEGER1 is greater than INTEGER2.

- True INTEGER1 is greater than INTEGER2. INTEGER1 -lt INTEGER2 - True INTEGER1 is less than INTEGER2.

- True INTEGER1 is less than INTEGER2. INTEGER1 -ge INTEGER2 - True INTEGER1 is equal or greater than INTEGER2.

- True INTEGER1 is equal or greater than INTEGER2. INTEGER1 -le INTEGER2 - True INTEGER1 is equal or less than INTEGER2.

- True INTEGER1 is equal or less than INTEGER2. -h FILE - True if the FILE exists and is a symbolic link.

- True if the FILE exists and is a symbolic link. -r FILE - True if the FILE exists and is readable.

- True if the FILE exists and is readable. -w FILE - True if the FILE exists and is writable.

- True if the FILE exists and is writable. -x FILE - True if the FILE exists and is executable.

- True if the FILE exists and is executable. -d FILE - True if the FILE exists and is a directory.

- True if the FILE exists and is a directory. -e FILE - True if the FILE exists and is a file, regardless of type (node, directory, socket, etc.).

- True if the FILE exists and is a file, regardless of type (node, directory, socket, etc.). -f FILE - True if the FILE exists and is a regular file (not a directory or device).

Conclusion

By now you should have a good understanding of how to write bash if statements. You can also read about how to compare strings and how to check if a file exists.

If you have any question or feedback, feel free to leave a comment.