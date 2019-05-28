Read in 6 minutes
Bash if..else Statement
Decision making is one of the most fundamental concepts of computer programming. Like in any other programming language,
if,
if..else,
if..elif..else and nested
if statements in Bash can be used to execute code based on a certain condition.
In this tutorial, we will walk you through the basics of the Bash if statements and show you how to use them in your shell scripts.
if Statement
Bash
if conditionals can have different forms. The most basic
if statement takes the following form:
if CONDITION
then
STATEMENTS
fi
The if statement starts with the
if keyword followed by the conditional expression and the
then keyword. The statement ends with the
fi keyword.
If the
CONDITION evaluates to
True, the
STATEMENTS gets executed. If
CONDITION is
False, nothing happens.
Let’s look at the following example:
#!/bin/bash
echo -n "Enter a number: "
read VAR
if [[ $VAR -gt 10 ]]
then
echo "Variable is greater than 10."
fi
The script will check whether a given number is greater than 10. Save the code as a file and run it from the command line.
bash test.sh
The script will prompt you to enter a number. For example, if you enter 15 the condition will evaluate to
true because 15 is greater than 10 and the
echo command in the
then clause will be executed.
Variable is greater than 10.
if..else Statement
The Bash
if..else statement takes the following form:
if CONDITION
then
STATEMENTS1
else
STATEMENTS2
fi
If the
CONDITION evaluates to
True, the
STATEMENTS1 will be executed, otherwise if
CONDITION is
False, the
STATEMENTS2 will be executed. You can have only one
else clause in the statement.
Let’s add an
else clause to the previous script:
#!/bin/bash
echo -n "Enter a number: "
read VAR
if [[ $VAR -gt 10 ]]
then
echo "Variable is greater than 10."
else
echo "Variable is equal or less than 10."
fi
If you run the script and enter a number the script will print a different message based on whether the number is greater or less/equal to 10.
if..elif..else Statement
The Bash
if..elif..else statement takes the following form:
if CONDITION1
then
STATEMENTS1
elif CONDITION2
then
STATEMENTS2
else
STATEMENTS3
fi
If the
CONDITION1 evaluates to
True, the
STATEMENTS1 will be executed, if the
CONDITION2 evaluates to
True, the
STATEMENTS2 will be executed. If none of the conditions evaluate to
True, the
STATEMENTS2 is executed.
You can have one or more
elif clauses in the statement. The
else clause is optional.
Let’s add an
elif clause to the previous script:
#!/bin/bash
echo -n "Enter a number: "
read VAR
if [[ $VAR -gt 10 ]]
then
echo "Variable is greater than 10."
elif [[ $VAR -eq 10 ]]
then
echo "Variable is equal to 10."
else
echo "Variable is less than 10."
fi
Nested If statements
Bash allows you to nest
if statements within
if statements. You can place multiple
if statement inside another
if statement.
The following script will prompt you to enter three numbers and will print the largest number among the three numbers.
#!/bin/bash
echo -n "Enter the first number: "
read VAR1
echo -n "Enter the second number: "
read VAR2
echo -n "Enter the third number: "
read VAR3
if [[ $VAR1 -ge $VAR2 ]]
then
if [[ $VAR1 -ge $VAR3 ]]
then
echo "$VAR1 is the largest number"
else
echo "$VAR3 is the largest number"
fi
else
if [[ $VAR2 -ge $VAR3 ]]
then
echo "$VAR2 is the largest number"
else
echo "$VAR3 is the largest number"
fi
fi
Here is how the output will look like:
Enter the first number: 4
Enter the second number: 7
Enter the third number: 2
7 is the largest number
Multiple Conditions
The logical
OR and
AND operators allow you to use multiple conditions in the
if statements.
Here is another version of the script to print the largest number among the three numbers. In this version instead of the nested
if statements we will use the logical AND (
&&) operator.
#!/bin/bash
echo -n "Enter the first number: "
read VAR1
echo -n "Enter the second number: "
read VAR2
echo -n "Enter the third number: "
read VAR3
if [[ $VAR1 -ge $VAR2 ]] && [[ $VAR1 -ge $VAR3 ]]
then
echo "$VAR1 is the largest number"
elif [[ $VAR2 -ge $VAR1 ]] && [[ $VAR2 -ge $VAR3 ]]
then
echo "$VAR2 is the largest number"
else
echo "$VAR3 is the largest number"
fi
Test operators
In Bash, the test command takes one of the following syntax forms:
test EXPRESSION
[ EXPRESSION ]
[[ EXPRESSION ]]
If you want your script to be portable you should prefer using the old test
[ command which is available on all POSIX shells. The new upgraded version of the test command
[[ (double brackets) is supported on most modern systems using Bash, Zsh, and Ksh as a default shell.
To negate the test expression use the logical
NOT (
!) operator.
Below are some of the most commonly used operators:
-n
VAR- True if the length of VAR is greater than zero.
-z
VAR- True if the VAR is empty.
STRING1 = STRING2- True STRING1 and STRING2 are equal.
STRING1 != STRING2- True STRING1 and STRING2 are not equal.
INTEGER1 -eq INTEGER2- True INTEGER1 and INTEGER2 are equal.
INTEGER1 -gt INTEGER2- True INTEGER1 is greater than INTEGER2.
INTEGER1 -lt INTEGER2- True INTEGER1 is less than INTEGER2.
INTEGER1 -ge INTEGER2- True INTEGER1 is equal or greater than INTEGER2.
INTEGER1 -le INTEGER2- True INTEGER1 is equal or less than INTEGER2.
-h
FILE- True if the FILE exists and is a symbolic link.
-r
FILE- True if the FILE exists and is readable.
-w
FILE- True if the FILE exists and is writable.
-x
FILE- True if the FILE exists and is executable.
-d
FILE- True if the FILE exists and is a directory.
-e
FILE- True if the FILE exists and is a file, regardless of type (node, directory, socket, etc.).
-f
FILE- True if the FILE exists and is a regular file (not a directory or device).
Conclusion
By now you should have a good understanding of how to write bash
if statements. You can also read about how to compare strings and how to check if a file exists.
If you have any question or feedback, feel free to leave a comment.