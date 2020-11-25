How to Convert Integer into String in Python

Python has several built-in data types. Sometimes, when writing Python code, you might need to convert one data type to another. For example, concatenate a string and integer, first, you’ll need to convert the integer into a string.

This article explains how to convert a Python integer to a string.

Python str() Function #

In Python, we can convert integers and other data types to strings using the built-in str() function.

The str() function returns a string version of a given object. It takes the following forms:

class str ( object = '' ) class str ( object = b '' , encoding = 'utf-8' , errors = 'strict' )

object - Object to be converted to a string.

The function accepts three arguments, but usually, when converting an integer to a string, you’ll pass only one argument ( object ) to the function.

Converting a Python Integer into String #

To convert the integer 23 to a string version, simply pass the number into the str() function:

str ( 23 ) type ( days )

'23' <class 'str'>

The quotes around 23 indicate that the number is not an integer but is an object of string type. Also, the type() function shows that the object is a string.

In Python, strings are declared using single ( ' ), double ( " ), or triple quotes ( """ ).

Concatenating Strings and Integers #

Let’s try to concatenate strings and integers using the + operator and print the result:

number = 6 lang = "Python" quote = "There are " + number + " relational operators in " + lang + "." print ( quote )

Python will throw a TypeError exception error because it cannot concatenate strings and integers:

Traceback (most recent call last): File "<stdin>", line 1, in <module> TypeError: can only concatenate str (not "int") to str

To convert the integer to a string, pass the integer to the str() function:

number = 6 lang = "Python" quote = "There are " + str ( number ) + " relational operators in " + lang + "." print ( quote )

Now when you run the code, it will be executed successfully:

There are 6 relational operators in Python.

There are also other ways to concatenate strings and numbers.

The built-in string class provides a format() method that formats a given string using an arbitrary set of positional and keyword arguments:

number = 6 lang = "Python" quote = "There are {} relational operators in {}." . format ( number , lang ) print ( quote )

There are 6 relational operators in Python.

On Python 3.6 and later, you can use f-strings, which are literal strings prefixed with ‘f’ containing expressions inside braces:

number = 6 lang = "Python" quote = f "There are {number} relational operators in {lang}." print ( quote )

There are 6 relational operators in Python.

Lastly, you can use the old %-formatting:

number = 6 lang = "Python" quote = "There are %s relational operators in %s ." % ( number , lang ) print ( quote )

There are 6 relational operators in Python.

In Python, you can convert an integer to a string using the str() function.

If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to leave a comment.