Diff Command in Linux
6 min read
diff is a command-line utility that allows you to compare two files line by line. It can also compare the contents of directories.
The
diff command is most commonly used to create a patch containing the differences between one or more files that can be applied using the
patch command.
How to Use the
diff Command
The syntax for the
diff command is as follows:
diff [OPTION]... FILES
The
diff command can display the output in several formats with the normal, context, and unified format being the most common ones. The output includes information about which lines in the files must be changed so that they become identical. If the files match, no output is produced.
To save the command output to a file, use the redirection operator:
diff file1 file2 > patch
In this article, we’ll use the following two files to explain how the
diff command works:
Ubuntu
Arch Linux
Debian
CentOS
Fedora
Kubuntu
Ubuntu
Debian
Arch Linux
Centos
Fedora
Normal Format
In its simplest form when the
diff command is run on two text files without any option, it produces an output in the normal format:
diff file1 file2
The output will look something like this:
0a1
> Kubuntu
2d2
< Arch Linux
4c4,5
< CentOS
---
> Arch Linux
> Centos
The normal output format consists of one or more sections that describe the differences. Each section looks like this:
change-command
< from-file-line...
---
> to-file-line...
0a1,
2d2 and
4c4,5 are change commands. Each change command contains the following, from left to right:
- The line number or range of lines in the first file.
- A special change character.
- The line number or range of lines in the second file.
The change character can be one of the following:
a- Add the lines.
c- Change the lines.
d- Delete the lines.
The change command is followed by the complete lines that are removed (
<) and added to the file (
>).
Let’s explain the output:
0a1- Add line
1of the second file at the beginning of the file1 (after the line
0).
> Kubuntu- The line from the second line that is added to the first file as described above.
2d2- Delete line
2in the first file. The
2after the
dsymbol means that if the line is not deleted it would appear on line
2in the second file.
< Arch Linux- the deleted line.
4c4,5- Replace (change) line
5in the first file with lines
4-5from the second file.
< CentOS- The line in the first file to be replaced.
---- Separator.
> Arch Linuxand
> Centos- Lines from the second file replacing the line in the first file.
Context Format
When the context output format is used, the
diff command displays several lines of context around the lines that differ between the files.
The
-c option tells
diff to produce output in the context format:
diff -c file1 file2
*** file1 2019-11-25 21:00:26.422426523 +0100
--- file2 2019-11-25 21:00:36.342231668 +0100
***************
*** 1,6 ****
Ubuntu
- Arch Linux
Debian
! CentOS
Fedora
--- 1,7 ----
+ Kubuntu
Ubuntu
Debian
! Arch Linux
! Centos
Fedora
The output starts with the names and the timestamps if the files that are compared, and one or more sections that describe the differences. Each section looks like this:
***************
*** from-file-line-numbers ****
from-file-line...
--- to-file-line-numbers ----
to-file-line...
from-file-line-numbersand
to-file-line-numbers- The line numbers or comma-separated range of lines in the first and second file, respectively.
from-file-lineand
to-file-line- The lines that differ and the lines of context:
- Lines starting with two spaces are lines of context, the lines that are the same in both files.
- Lines starting with the minus symbol (
-) are the lines that correspond to nothing in the second file. Lines missing in the second file.
- Lines starting with the plus symbol (
+) are the lines that correspond to nothing in the first file. Lines missing in the first file.
- Lines starting with the exclamation mark (
!) are the lines that are changed between two files. Each group of lines starting with
!from the first file has a corresponding match in the second file.
Let’s explain the most important parts of the output:
- In this example we have only one section describing the differences.
*** 1,6 ****and
--- 1,7 ----tells us the range of the lines from the first and second files that are included in this section.
- Lines
Ubuntu,
Debian,
Fedora, and the last empty line are the same in both files. These lines are starting with double space.
- Line
- Arch Linuxfrom the first file corresponds to nothing in the second file. Although this line also exists in the second file, the positions are different.
- Line
+ Kubuntufrom the second file corresponds to nothing in the first file.
- Line
! CentOSfrom the first file and lines
! Arch Linuxand
! CentOSfrom the second file are changed between the files.
By default the number of the context lines defaults to three. To specify another number use the
-C (
--contexts) option:
diff -C 1 file1 file2
*** file1 2019-11-25 21:00:26.422426523 +0100
--- file2 2019-11-25 21:00:36.342231668 +0100
***************
*** 1,5 ****
Ubuntu
- Arch Linux
Debian
! CentOS
Fedora
--- 1,6 ----
+ Kubuntu
Ubuntu
Debian
! Arch Linux
! Centos
Fedora
Unified Format
The unified output format is an improved version of the context format and produces a smaller output.
Use the
-u option to tell
diff to print the output in the unified format:
diff -u file1 file2
--- file1 2019-11-25 21:00:26.422426523 +0100
+++ file2 2019-11-25 21:00:36.342231668 +0100
@@ -1,6 +1,7 @@
+Kubuntu
Ubuntu
-Arch Linux
Debian
-CentOS
+Arch Linux
+Centos
Fedora
The output begins with the names and the timestamps of the files and one or more sections that describe the differences. Each section takes the following form:
***************
@@ from-file-line-numbers to-file-line-numbers @@
line-from-files...
@@ from-file-line-numbers to-file-line-numbers @@- The line number or range of the lines from the first and second files included in this section.
line-from-files- The lines that differ and the lines of context:
- Lines starting with two spaces are lines of context, the lines that are the same in both files.
- Lines starting with the minus symbol (
-) are the lines that are removed from the first file.
- Lines starting with the plus symbol (
+) are the lines that are added from the first file.
Ignore case
As you may notice in the above examples, the
diff command is case sensitive by default.
Use the
-i option to tell
diff to ignores case:
diff -ui file1 file2
--- file1 2019-11-25 21:00:26.422426523 +0100
+++ file2 2019-11-25 21:00:36.342231668 +0100
@@ -1,6 +1,7 @@
+Kubuntu
Ubuntu
-Arch Linux
Debian
+Arch Linux
CentOS
Fedora
Conclusion
Comparing text files for differences is one of the most common tasks for Linux systems administrators.
The
diff command compares files line by line. For more information, type
man diff in your terminal.
If you have any questions, please leave a comment below.