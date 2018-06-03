How to change hostname on Ubuntu 18.04

This tutorial will guide you through the process of changing a hostname on a Ubuntu 18.04 system.

The hostname is set at the time when the Ubuntu operating system is installed or if you are spinning up a virtual machine it is dynamically assigned to the instance at startup.

The method described in this tutorial will work without the need of restarting your system.

Although this tutorial is written for Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver the same steps can be used for Ubuntu 16.04 Xenial Xerus.

Prerequisites

Before continuing with this tutorial, make sure you are logged in as a user with sudo privileges.

A hostname is a label that identifies a machine on a network. You shouldn’t use the same hostname on two different machines on a same network.

Display the Current Hostname

To view the current hostname, enter the following command:

hostnamectl

Static hostname: ubuntu1804 Icon name: computer-vm Chassis: vm Machine ID: 6f17445f53074505a008c9abd8ed64a5 Boot ID: e6923e06c8b34a72a005906018e42106 Virtualization: kvm Operating System: Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Kernel: Linux 4.15.0-22-generic Architecture: x86-64

As you can see from the output above, the current hostname is set to ubuntu1804 .

Change the Hostname

In Ubuntu 18.04 we can change the system hostname and related settings using the command hostnamectl .

For example is we want to change the system static hostname to linuxize , we can use the following command:

sudo hostnamectl set-hostname linuxize

The hostnamectl command does not produce output. On success, 0 is returned, a non-zero failure code otherwise.

Next, open the /etc/hosts file and change the old hostname to the new one.

/etc/hosts

127.0.0.1 localhost 127.0.0.1 linuxize # The following lines are desirable for IPv6 capable hosts ::1 localhost ip6-localhost ip6-loopback ff02::1 ip6-allnodes ff02::2 ip6-allrouters

If the cloud-init package is installed you also need to edit the cloud.cfg file. This package is usually installed by default in the images provided by the cloud providers such as AWS and it is used to handle the initialization of the cloud instances.

To check if the package is installed run the following command:

ls -l /etc/cloud/cloud.cfg

If you see the following output it means that the package is not installed and no further action is required.

ls: cannot access '/etc/cloud/cloud.cfg': No such file or directory

If the package is installed the output will look like the following:

-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 3169 Apr 27 09:30 /etc/cloud/cloud.cfg

and you’ll need to open the /etc/cloud/cloud.cfg and change the preserve_hostname value from true to false :

/etc/cloud/cloud.cfg

# This will cause the set+update hostname module to not operate (if true) preserve_hostname: false

Conclusion

You have learn how to easily change your Ubuntu server hostname. Feel free to leave a comment if you have any questions.