Read in 3 minutes
last updated
How to change hostname on CentOS 7
This tutorial guides you through the process of changing a hostname on a CentOS 7 system.
The hostname is set at the time when the CentOS operating system is installed or if you are spinning up a virtual machine it is dynamically assigned to the instance at startup.
The methods described in this tutorial will work without the need of restarting your system.
Prerequisites
Before continuing with this tutorial, make sure you are logged in as a user with sudo privileges.
Understanding Host Names
A hostname is a label that identifies a machine on a network. You shouldn’t use the same hostname on two different machines on a same network.
There are three classes of
hostname:
static,
pretty, and
transient.
static- The traditional hostname, which can be set by the user, and is stored in the
/etc/hostnamefile.
pretty- A free-form UTF8 host name used for presentation to the user. For example
Linuxize's desktop.
transient- A dynamic host name maintained by the kernel which can be changed by DHCP or mDNS server at run time. By default it is same as the
statichost name.
It is recommends to use a fully-qualified domain name (
FQDN) for both
static and
transient names such as
host.example.com.
Display the Current Hostname
To view the current hostname, enter the following command:
hostnamectl
As you can see from the image above, the current hostname is set to
localhost.localdomain.
Change the Hostname
Method 1: Using the
hostnamectl command
In CentOS 7 we can change the system hostname and related settings using the command
hostnamectl, the syntax is as follows:
sudo hostnamectl set-hostname host.example.com
sudo hostnamectl set-hostname "Your Pretty HostName" --pretty
sudo hostnamectl set-hostname host.example.com --static
sudo hostnamectl set-hostname host.example.com --transient
For example is we want to change the system static hostname to
host.linuxize.com, we can use the following command:
sudo hostnamectl set-hostname host.linuxize.com
To set pretty host name to
Linuxize's desktop, enter:
sudo hostnamectl set-hostname "Linuxize's desktop" --pretty
The
hostnamectl command does not produce output. On success, 0 is returned, a non-zero failure code otherwise.
Method 2: Using the
nmtui command
nmtui is a text user interface for the NetworkManager which can also be used to change the hostname.
To start the
nmtui utility run the following command:
sudo nmtui
Use the arrow keys to navigate through the options, select
Set system hostname and press
Enter:
Set your new hostname:
Press enter to confirm the hostname change:
Finally, restart the
systemd-hostnamed service for the changes to take effect:
sudo systemctl restart systemd-hostnamed
Method 3: Using the
nmcli command
nmcli is a command-line tool for controlling the NetworkManager which can also be used to change the hostname.
To view the current hostname type:
sudo nmcli general hostname
To change the hostname to
host.linuxize.com use the following command:
sudo nmcli general hostname host.linuxize.com
Finally, restart the
systemd-hostnamed service for the changes to take effect:
sudo systemctl restart systemd-hostnamed
Verify the change
To verify that the hostname was successfully changed, use the
hostnamectl command:
hostnamectl
Your new hostname will be printed on the console:
Static hostname: host.linuxize.com
Pretty hostname: Linuxize's desktop
Icon name: computer-vm
Chassis: vm
Machine ID: 52d6807a6ae34327871ae568f7a1387e
Boot ID: 4f747d0280d3402abed870d18b6e9a7a
Virtualization: kvm
Operating System: CentOS Linux 7 (Core)
CPE OS Name: cpe:/o:centos:centos:7
Kernel: Linux 3.10.0-693.11.6.el7.x86_64
Architecture: x86-64
Conclusion
In this tutorial we have shown you 3 different methods for changing the hostname of your CentOS 7 server without restarting the machine.
Feel free to leave a comment if you have any questions.