How to check your Ubuntu Version

There are several ways to check what version of Ubuntu you are running. You can either check from the command line or from within the graphical interface.

New Ubuntu releases come out every 6 months, while LTS (Long Term Support) releases occur every two years. LTS versions are supported for 5 years on both desktop and the server, other standard releases are supported for 9 months.

How to check Ubuntu version from the command line

This is the preferred method and will work no matter which desktop environment or Ubuntu version you are running.

Follow the steps below to check Ubuntu version from the command line:

Open the terminal. Open your terminal either by using the Ctrl+Alt+T keyboard shortcut or by clicking on the terminal icon. Use the lsb_release -a command to display the Ubuntu version. lsb_release -a No LSB modules are available. Distributor ID: Ubuntu Description: Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Release: 18.04 Codename: bionic Your Ubuntu version will be shown on the Description line. As you can see from the output above I am using Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

Alternatively, you can also use the following commands to print your Ubuntu version:

cat /etc/issue

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

\l

cat /etc/lsb-release

DISTRIB_ID=Ubuntu DISTRIB_RELEASE=18.04 DISTRIB_CODENAME=bionic DISTRIB_DESCRIPTION="Ubuntu 18.04 LTS"

cat /etc/os-release

NAME="Ubuntu" VERSION="18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver)" ID=ubuntu ID_LIKE=debian PRETTY_NAME="Ubuntu 18.04 LTS" VERSION_ID="18.04" HOME_URL="https://www.ubuntu.com/" SUPPORT_URL="https://help.ubuntu.com/" BUG_REPORT_URL="https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/" PRIVACY_POLICY_URL="https://www.ubuntu.com/legal/terms-and-policies/privacy-policy" VERSION_CODENAME=bionic UBUNTU_CODENAME=bionic

hostnamectl

Static hostname: linuxize Icon name: computer-vm Chassis: vm Machine ID: f1ce51f447c84509a86afc3ccf17fa24 Boot ID: 2b3cd5003e064382a754b1680991040d Virtualization: kvm Operating System: Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Kernel: Linux 4.15.0-22-generic Architecture: x86-64

How to check Ubuntu version from the Gnome desktop

Gnome is the default desktop environment in Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver). Previous versions of Ubuntu used Unity as the default desktop environment.

Follow the steps below to check your Ubuntu version if you are using Gnome:

Open System Settings Open the system settings window by clicking on the Settings icon as shown in the image bellow: Click on the Details Tab In the system settings window click on the Details tab: Your Ubuntu version will be shown under the orange Ubuntu logo.

Conclusion

In this guide we have shown you how to find the version of Ubuntu installed on your system.

If you are running Ubuntu 16.04, and you want to upgrade Ubuntu 18.04, check the following instructions:

For more information on Ubuntu releases visit the Ubuntu Releases page.

Feel free to leave a comment if you have any questions.