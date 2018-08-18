Read in 3 minutes
How to check your CentOS Version
At the time of writing, CentOS Linux has 3 major active released branches, CentOS 5, CentOS 6, and CentOS 7.
In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to find your CentOS version. There are several ways to check what version of CentOS you are running.
Commands to check CentOS version
Check your CentOS version using the
lsb_release command
The
lsb_release command displays Linux Standard Base (LSB) information about your Linux distribution.
This is the preferred method and will work no matter what CentOS version you are running.
Open your terminal and type the following command:
lsb_release -a
Your CentOS version will be shown on the Description line. As you can see from the output above I am using CentOS Linux release 7.5.1804.
What does the version number
7.5.1804 mean?
7is the major CentOS branch.
7.5is the latest minor version of CentOS 7.
1804is the date code of the minor versions, 1804 means April 2018. This number is used to indicate when the release happened.
If you get a message saying
bash: lsb_release: command not found..., it means that the package
redhat-lsb-core is not installed on your system. You can easily install it with:
sudo yum install redhat-lsb-core
Check your CentOS version using the
rpm command
rpm (Red Hat Package Manager) is a package management tool for Red Hat based systems such as RHEL, CentOS and Fedora.
You can use the
rpm tool to display information about the
centos-release package, which includes the CentOS version in its name:
rpm --query centos-release
centos-release-7-5.1804.4.el7.centos.x86_64
Check your CentOS version using the
/etc/centos-release file
The
/etc/centos-release file is provided by the
centos-release package.
To find your CentOS version enter the following command:
cat /etc/centos-release
CentOS Linux release 7.5.1804 (Core)
Check your CentOS version using the
/etc/os-release file
The
/etc/os-release file is present on all systems running systemd.
This method will work only if you have CentOS 7:
cat /etc/os-release
NAME="CentOS Linux"
VERSION="7 (Core)"
ID="centos"
ID_LIKE="rhel fedora"
VERSION_ID="7"
PRETTY_NAME="CentOS Linux 7 (Core)"
ANSI_COLOR="0;31"
CPE_NAME="cpe:/o:centos:centos:7"
HOME_URL="https://www.centos.org/"
BUG_REPORT_URL="https://bugs.centos.org/"
CENTOS_MANTISBT_PROJECT="CentOS-7"
CENTOS_MANTISBT_PROJECT_VERSION="7"
REDHAT_SUPPORT_PRODUCT="centos"
REDHAT_SUPPORT_PRODUCT_VERSION="
Check your CentOS version using the
hostnamectl command
hostnamectl is a command that allows you to set the hostname but you can also use it to find your CentOS branch.
This method will work only if you have CentOS 7:
hostnamectl
Static hostname: localhost.localdomain
Icon name: computer-vm
Chassis: vm
Machine ID: 2849f743fbe74706abaa6cb8b2ae5377
Boot ID: 8259a43c6265465884920ac6d762ed5e
Virtualization: kvm
Operating System: CentOS Linux 7 (Core)
CPE OS Name: cpe:/o:centos:centos:7
Kernel: Linux 3.10.0-862.9.1.el7.x86_64
Architecture: x86-64
Conclusion
In this guide we have shown you how to find the version of CentOS installed on your system.
For more information on CentOS releases visit the Wiki CentOS Releases page.
