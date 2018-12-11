How to Create Users in Linux Using the useradd Command

Linux is multi-user system which means that more than one person can use the same machine at the same time. In this tutorial, we will show you how to create users in Linux systems using the useradd command.

Prerequisites

To be able to use the useradd command to create new users you need to be logged in as root or a user with sudo access.

useradd Command

Before going into how to use the useradd command, let’s start by reviewing the basic syntax.

The useradd command expressions take the following form:

useradd [ OPTIONS ] USERNAME

When invoked, the useradd command creates a new user account using the options specified on the command line plus the default values specified in the /etc/default/useradd file.

The variables defined in this file differs from distribution to distribution. When the useradd command is used without any option it may produce different results on different distribution.

The useradd command also reads the content of the /etc/login.defs file. This file contains configuration for the shadow password suite such as password expiration policy, ranges of user IDs used when creating system and regular users and more.

How to Create a New User in Linux

To create a new user account named username using the useradd command you would run:

useradd username

In it’s simplest form when used without any option, useradd will create a new user account with the default settings specified in the /etc/default/useradd file.

The command adds an entry to the /etc/passwd , /etc/shadow, /etc/group and /etc/gshadow files.

To be able to login as the newly created user, you need to set the user password. To do that run the passwd command followed by the username:

passwd username

You will be prompted to enter and confirm the password. Make sure you use a strong password.

Changing password for user username. New password: Retype new password: passwd: all authentication tokens updated successfully.

How to Add a New User and Create Home Directory

In most Linux distros, when creating a new user account using the useradd command the user home directory is not created.

Use the -m ( --create-home ) option to create the user home directory as /home/username :

useradd -m username

The command above creates the new user’s home directory, and copies files from /etc/skel directory to the user’s home directory. If you list the files in /home/username directory, you will see the initialization files:

ls -la /home/username/

drwxr-xr-x 2 username username 4096 Dec 11 11:23 . drwxr-xr-x 4 root root 4096 Dec 11 11:23 .. -rw-r--r-- 1 username username 220 Apr 4 2018 .bash_logout -rw-r--r-- 1 username username 3771 Apr 4 2018 .bashrc -rw-r--r-- 1 username username 807 Apr 4 2018 .profile

Within the home directory, the user can write, edit and delete files and directories.

Creating a User with Specific Home Directory

If you want to create the user’s home directory in other location then the default /home directory use the d ( --home ) option.

For example to create a new user named username with a home directory of /opt/username you’ll need to run the following command:

useradd -m -d /opt/username username

Creating a User with Specific User ID

In Unix-like operating system, users are identified by unique UID and username.

User identifier (UID) is a unique positive integer assigned by the Linux system to each user. The UID along with other access control policies, is used to determine the types of actions a user can perform on system resources.

By default when a new user is created the system assigns the next available UID from the range of user IDs specified in the login.defs file.

Use the -u ( --uid ) option to create a user with a specific UID. For example to create a new user named username with UID of 1500 you would type:

useradd -u 1500 username

You can verify the user’s UID, using the id command:

id -u username

1500

Creating a User with Specific Group ID

Linux groups are organization units which are used to organize and administer user accounts in Linux. The main purpose of groups is to define a set of privileges such as reading, writing, or executing permission for a given resource that can be shared among the users within the group.

When creating a new user the default behaviour of the useradd command is to create a group with the same name as the username, and same GID as UID.

Use the -g ( --gid ) option to create a user with a specific initial login group. You can specify either the group name or the GID number. The group name or GID must already exist.

For example to create a new user named username and set the login group to users type:

useradd -g users username

To verify the user’s GID, use the id command:

id -gn username

users

Creating a User and Assign Multiple Groups

There are two types of groups in Linux operating systems Primary group and Secondary or supplementary group. Each user can belong to exactly one primary group and zero or more secondary groups.

The -G ( --groups ) option allows you to specify a list of supplementary groups which the user will be member of.

The following command will create a new user named username with primary group users and secondary groups wheel and docker .

sudo useradd -g users -G wheel,developers username

You can check the user groups by typing

id username

uid=1002(username) gid=100(users) groups=100(users),10(wheel),993(docker)

Creating a User with Specific Login Shell

By default, the new user’s login shell is set to the one specified in the /etc/default/useradd file. In some Linux distributions such as Ubuntu 18.04 the default shell is set to /bin/sh while in others it is set to /bin/bash .

The -s ( --shell ) option allows you to specify the new user’s login shell.

For example to create a new user named username with /usr/bin/zsh as a login shell type:

useradd -s /usr/bin/zsh username

Check the user entry in the /etc/passwd file to verify the user’s login shell:

grep username /etc/passwd

username:x :1001:1001::/home/username:/usr/bin/zsh

The -c ( --comment ) option allows you to add a short description for the new user. Typically the user’s full name or the contact information are added as a comment.

In the following example we are creating a new user named username with text string Test User Account as a comment:

useradd -c "Test User Account" username

The comment is saved in /etc/passwd file:

grep username /etc/passwd

username:x :1001:1001:Test User Account:/home/username:/bin/sh

The comment field is also known as GECOS.

The -e ( --expiredate ) option allows you to define a time at which the new user accounts will expire. This option is useful for creating temporary accounts. The date must be specified using the YYYY-MM-DD format.

For example to create a new user account named username with expiry time set to January 22 2019 you would run:

useradd -e 2019-01-22 username

You can use the chage command to verify the user account expiry date:

sudo chage -l username

The output will look something like this:

Last password change : Dec 11, 2018 Password expires : never Password inactive : never Account expires : Jan 22, 2019 Minimum number of days between password change : 0 Maximum number of days between password change : 99999 Number of days of warning before password expires : 7

Creating a System User

There is no real technical difference between the system and regular (normal) users. Typically system users are created when installing the OS and new packages.

In some situations you may need to create a system user that will be used by some application.

Use the -r ( --system ) option to create a system user account. For example to create a new system user named username you would run:

useradd -r username

System users are created with no expiry date. Their UIDs are chosen from the range of system user IDs specified in the login.defs file which is different than the range used for normal users.

Changing the Default useradd Values

The default useradd options can be viewed and changed using the -D , --defaults option or by manually editing the values in the /etc/default/useradd file.

To view the current default options type:

useradd -D

The output will look something like this:

GROUP=100 HOME=/home INACTIVE=-1 EXPIRE= SHELL=/bin/sh SKEL=/etc/skel CREATE_MAIL_SPOOL=no

Let’s say you want to change the default login shell from /bin/sh to /bin/bash . To do that specify the new shell as shown below:

useradd -D -s /bin/bash

You can verify that the default shell value is changed by running the following command:

sudo useradd -D | grep -i shell

SHELL=/bin/bash

Conclusion

In this tutorial, you learned how to add create a new user account the useradd command. The same commands apply for any Linux distribution, including Ubuntu, CentOS, RHEL, Debian and Linux Mint.

Feel free to leave a comment if you have any questions.