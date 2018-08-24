Read in 4 minutes
last updated
How to Add User to Group in Linux
This tutorial will show you how to add user to a group in Linux systems.
Linux groups are organization units which are used to organize and administer user accounts in Linux. The main purpose of groups is to define a set of privileges such as reading, writing, or executing permission for a given resource that can be shared among the users within the group.
In Linux, to add a user to a group you can use the
usermod command. You will need to be logged in as root or as a user with sudo access to be able to execute the command.
Linux Groups
There are two types of groups in Linux operating systems:
Primary group – When a user creates a file, the file’s group is set to the user’s primary group. In most cases the name of the group is the same as the name of the user. The information about the user’s primary group is stored in the
/etc/passwdfile.
Secondary or supplementary group - Useful when you want to grant certain file permissions to a set of users which are members of the group. For example if you add a specific user to the
dockergroup, the user will inherit the access rights from the group and it will be able to run docker commands.
Each user can belong to exactly one primary group and zero or more secondary groups.
How to Add an Existing User to a Group
To add an existing user to a secondary group, use the
usermod command followed by the
-G option and the name of the group:
sudo useradd -a -G groupname username
For example if your username is
linuxize and you want to add the user to a group named sudo you’ll need to run the following command:
sudo usermod -a -G sudo linuxize
Always use the
-a (append) switch when adding a user to a new group. If you omit the
-a switch the user will be removed from any groups not listed after the -G switch.
On success the
usermod command will not display any output. It will warn you only if the user or group doesn’t exist.
How to Add an Existing User to Multiple Groups in one Command
If you want to add an existing user to multiple secondary groups in one command, use the
usermod command followed by the
-G option name of the group separated by
, (commas):
sudo usermod -a -G group1,group2 username
How to Remove a User From aGroup
If you want to remove a user from a group, use the
gpasswd command, In the following example we are removing a user named
username from a group named
groupname:
sudo gpasswd -d username groupname
How to Create or Delete a Group
To create a new group you can use the
groupadd command followed by the group name:
sudo groupadd groupname
To create a group use the
groupdel command followed by the group name:
sudo groupdel groupname
How to Change a User’s Primary Group
To change a user primary group, use the
usermod command followed by the
-g option:
sudo useradd -g groupname username
For example if your username is
linuxize and you want to change the user primary group to
developers, you’ll need to run the following command:
sudo usermod -g developers linuxize
How to Create a New User and Assign Groups in One Command
The following command will create a new user named
nathan with primary group
users and secondary groups wheel and developers.
useradd -g users -G wheel,developers nathan
Display User Groups
To display a complete user information including the group membership use the
id command followed by the username:
sudo id username
If you omit the username the command will print the information about the currently logged in user. Let’s check the user
linuxize:
id linuxize
uid=1000(linuxize) gid=100(users) groups=100(users),10(wheel),95(storage),98(power),990(libvirt),993(docker),999(kvm)
From the output above, we see that the primary group of this user is
users and it belongs to
wheel,
storage,
libvirt,
docker and
kvm supplementary groups.
You can also use the
groups command to display the user’s supplementary groups:
groups linuxize
wheel storage power users libvirt docker kvm
Same as with the
id command if you omit the username the
groups command will print the currently logged in user’s groups.
Conclusion
In this tutorial, you learned the type of user’s groups in your Linux system and how to add a user to a group. The same commands apply for any Linux distribution, including Ubuntu, CentOS, RHEL, Debian and Linux Mint.
Feel free to leave a comment if you have any questions.