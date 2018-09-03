Read in 4 minutes
How to Install and Secure phpMyAdmin with Apache on Ubuntu 18.04
phpMyAdmin is an open source PHP application designed to handle the administration of MySQL and MariaDB servers over a web-based interface.
phpMyAdmin allows you to manage MySQL databases, user accounts and privileges, execute SQL-statements, import and export data in a variety of data formats and much more.
This tutorial covers the steps necessary for installing and securing phpMyAdmin with Apache on Ubuntu 18.04.
Prerequisites
Ensure that you have met the following prerequisites before continuing with this tutorial:
- Have LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP) installed on your Ubuntu server.
- Logged in as a user with sudo privileges.
Although not necessary, it is recommended to access your phpMyAdmin installation over HTTPS. If your domain is not already protected by an SSL you can follow this guide and secure your Apache with Let’s Encrypt on Ubuntu 18.04.
Installing phpMyAdmin
To install phpMyAdmin on your Ubuntu 18.04 server, follow these steps:
The first step is to update the package index and upgrade the system packages to the latest versions:
sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade
Next, install the phpMyAdmin package from the default Ubuntu repositories with the following command:
sudo apt install phpmyadmin
The installer will ask you choose the web server that should be automatically configured to run phpMyAdmin, choose apache by pressing
Spaceand then
Enter.
Next, you will be asked whether to use
dbconfig-commonto set up the database, select
Yesand hit
Enter.
Enter a password for phpMyAdmin to register with the database, select
OKand press
Enter.
You will be prompted to confirm the password, enter the same password, select
OKand press
Enter.
Once the installation process is complete, restart Apache for changes to take effect:
sudo systemctl restart apache2
Create an Administrative MySQL User
In Ubuntu systems running MySQL 5.7 (and later), the root user is set to use the
auth_socket authentication method by default.
The
auth_socket plugin authenticates users that connect from the localhost through the Unix socket file. This means that you can’t authenticate as a root by providing a password.
Instead of changing the authentication method for the MySQL user root , we will create a new administrative MySQL user. This user will have the same privileges as the root user and will be set to use the
mysql_native_password authentication method.
We will use this user to login to the phpMyAdmin dashboard and preform administrative tasks on our MySQL or MariaDB server.
Start by log in to the MySQL server as the root user:
sudo mysql
From within the MySQL shell execute the following commands which will create a new administrative user and grant appropriate permissions:
CREATE USER 'padmin'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'super-strong-password';
GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON *.* TO 'padmin'@'localhost' WITH GRANT OPTION;
In our example we named the administrative user
padmin. You can use any name you like, just be sure to set a strong password.
Accessing phpMyAdmin
To access the phpMyAdmin interface open your favorite browser and type your server’s domain name or public IP address followed by
/phpmyadmin:
https://your_domain_or_ip_address/phpmyadmin
Enter the administrative user login credentials you previously created and click
Go.
Once you log in, you’ll see the phpMyAdmin dashboard, which will look something like this:
Securing phpMyAdmin
To add an extra layer of security we will password protect the phpMyAdmin directory by setting up a basic authentication.
First we will create a password file with users using the
htpasswd tool that comes with the Apache package. We will store the
.htpasswd file in
/etc/phpmyadmin directory:
sudo htpasswd -c /etc/phpmyadmin/.htpasswd padmin
In this example we are creating a user named
padmin. You can choose any username, it doesn’t have to be same as the administrative MySQL user.
The command above will prompt you to enter and confirm the user’s password.
New password:
Re-type new password:
Adding password for user padmin
If you want to add an additional user, you can use the same command without the
-c flag:
sudo htpasswd /etc/phpmyadmin/.htpasswd padmin2
The next step is to configure Apache to password protect the phpMyAdmin directory and use the
.htpasswd file.
To do so open the
phpmyadmin.conf file which was automatically created during the phpMyAdmin installation:
sudo nano /etc/apache2/conf-available/phpmyadmin.conf
And edit / insert the following lines highlighted in yellow:
<Directory /usr/share/phpmyadmin>
Options +FollowSymLinks +Multiviews +Indexes # edit this line
DirectoryIndex index.php
AllowOverride None
AuthType basic
AuthName "Authentication Required"
AuthUserFile /etc/phpmyadmin/.htpasswd
Require valid-user
<IfModule mod_php5.c>
...
Save and close the file and restart Apache for changes to take effect:
sudo systemctl restart apache2
Now, when accessing your phpMyAdmin, you will be prompted to enter the login credentials of the user you previously created:
https://your_domain_or_ip_address/phpmyadmin
After entering the basic authentication, you’ll be taken to the phpMyAdmin login page where you need to enter your MySQL administrative user login credentials.
It is also a good idea to change the
/phpmyadmin alias to something more unique and secure.
Conclusion
Congratulations, you have successfully installed phpMyAdmin on your Ubuntu 18.04 server. You can now start creating MySQL databases, users and tables and perform various MySQL queries and operations.
