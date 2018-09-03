How to Install and Secure phpMyAdmin with Apache on Ubuntu 18.04

phpMyAdmin is an open source PHP application designed to handle the administration of MySQL and MariaDB servers over a web-based interface.

phpMyAdmin allows you to manage MySQL databases, user accounts and privileges, execute SQL-statements, import and export data in a variety of data formats and much more.

This tutorial covers the steps necessary for installing and securing phpMyAdmin with Apache on Ubuntu 18.04.

Prerequisites

Ensure that you have met the following prerequisites before continuing with this tutorial:

Although not necessary, it is recommended to access your phpMyAdmin installation over HTTPS. If your domain is not already protected by an SSL you can follow this guide and secure your Apache with Let’s Encrypt on Ubuntu 18.04.

Installing phpMyAdmin

To install phpMyAdmin on your Ubuntu 18.04 server, follow these steps:

The first step is to update the package index and upgrade the system packages to the latest versions: sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade Next, install the phpMyAdmin package from the default Ubuntu repositories with the following command: sudo apt install phpmyadmin The installer will ask you choose the web server that should be automatically configured to run phpMyAdmin, choose apache by pressing Space and then Enter . Next, you will be asked whether to use dbconfig-common to set up the database, select Yes and hit Enter . Enter a password for phpMyAdmin to register with the database, select OK and press Enter . You will be prompted to confirm the password, enter the same password, select OK and press Enter . Once the installation process is complete, restart Apache for changes to take effect: sudo systemctl restart apache2

Create an Administrative MySQL User

In Ubuntu systems running MySQL 5.7 (and later), the root user is set to use the auth_socket authentication method by default.

The auth_socket plugin authenticates users that connect from the localhost through the Unix socket file. This means that you can’t authenticate as a root by providing a password.

Instead of changing the authentication method for the MySQL user root , we will create a new administrative MySQL user. This user will have the same privileges as the root user and will be set to use the mysql_native_password authentication method.

We will use this user to login to the phpMyAdmin dashboard and preform administrative tasks on our MySQL or MariaDB server.

Start by log in to the MySQL server as the root user:

sudo mysql

From within the MySQL shell execute the following commands which will create a new administrative user and grant appropriate permissions:

CREATE USER 'padmin' @ 'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'super-strong-password' ; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON * . * TO 'padmin' @ 'localhost' WITH GRANT OPTION ;

In our example we named the administrative user padmin . You can use any name you like, just be sure to set a strong password.

Accessing phpMyAdmin

To access the phpMyAdmin interface open your favorite browser and type your server’s domain name or public IP address followed by /phpmyadmin :

https://your_domain_or_ip_address/phpmyadmin

Enter the administrative user login credentials you previously created and click Go .

Once you log in, you’ll see the phpMyAdmin dashboard, which will look something like this:

Securing phpMyAdmin

To add an extra layer of security we will password protect the phpMyAdmin directory by setting up a basic authentication.

First we will create a password file with users using the htpasswd tool that comes with the Apache package. We will store the .htpasswd file in /etc/phpmyadmin directory:

sudo htpasswd -c /etc/phpmyadmin/.htpasswd padmin

In this example we are creating a user named padmin . You can choose any username, it doesn’t have to be same as the administrative MySQL user.

The command above will prompt you to enter and confirm the user’s password.

New password: Re-type new password: Adding password for user padmin

If you want to add an additional user, you can use the same command without the -c flag:

sudo htpasswd /etc/phpmyadmin/.htpasswd padmin2

The next step is to configure Apache to password protect the phpMyAdmin directory and use the .htpasswd file.

To do so open the phpmyadmin.conf file which was automatically created during the phpMyAdmin installation:

sudo nano /etc/apache2/conf-available/phpmyadmin.conf

And edit / insert the following lines highlighted in yellow:

/etc/apache2/conf-available/phpmyadmin.conf

<Directory /usr/share/phpmyadmin > Options +FollowSymLinks +Multiviews +Indexes # edit this line DirectoryIndex index.php AllowOverride None AuthType basic AuthName "Authentication Required" AuthUserFile /etc/phpmyadmin/.htpasswd Require valid-user <IfModule mod_php5.c > ...

Save and close the file and restart Apache for changes to take effect:

sudo systemctl restart apache2

Now, when accessing your phpMyAdmin, you will be prompted to enter the login credentials of the user you previously created:

https://your_domain_or_ip_address/phpmyadmin

After entering the basic authentication, you’ll be taken to the phpMyAdmin login page where you need to enter your MySQL administrative user login credentials.

It is also a good idea to change the /phpmyadmin alias to something more unique and secure.

Conclusion

Congratulations, you have successfully installed phpMyAdmin on your Ubuntu 18.04 server. You can now start creating MySQL databases, users and tables and perform various MySQL queries and operations.

If you have questions feel free to leave a comment below.