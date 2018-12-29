How To Install Atom Text Editor on CentOS 7

Atom is an open source cross-platform code editor developed by GitHub. It has a built-in package manager, embedded Git control, smart autocompletion, syntax highlighting and multiple panes.

Under the hood Atom is a desktop application built on Electron using HTML, JavaScript, CSS, and Node.js.

In this tutorial, we will install Atom Text Editor on CentOS from their official repositories.

Prerequisites

The user you are logged in as must have sudo privileges to be able to install packages.

Installing Atom on CentOS

Follow the steps below to install Atom on CentOS 7:

Start by importing the Atom repository’s GPG key: sudo rpm --import https://packagecloud.io/AtomEditor/atom/gpgkey Create the following repo file to enable the Atom repository: sudo nano /etc/yum.repos.d/atom.repo Paste the following content into the file: /etc/yum.repos.d/vscode.repo [Atom] name = Atom Editor baseurl = https://packagecloud.io/AtomEditor/atom/el/7/$basearch enabled = 1 gpgcheck = 0 repo_gpgcheck = 1 gpgkey = https://packagecloud.io/AtomEditor/atom/gpgkey Save and close the file. Once the repository is enabled, install the latest version of Atom with: sudo yum install atom Yum will prompt you to import the repository GPG key. Type y and hit Enter .

Starting Atom

Now that Atom is installed on your CentOS system you can launch it either from the command line by typing code or by clicking on the Atom icon ( Applications -> Programming -> Atom ).

When you start the Atom editor for the first time, a window like the following should appear:

You can now start installing themes and extensions and configuring Atom according to your preferences.

Upgrading Atom

To upgrade your Atom installation when new releases are published, you can use the yum package manager normal upgrade procedure:

sudo yum update

Conclusion

You have successfully installed Atom on your CentOS 7 machine. To learn more about how to use Atom, from beginner basics to advanced techniques, visit their official documentation page.

If you have any question, please leave a comment below.