How to install Node.js on CentOS 7

This tutorial walks you through the steps to install Node.js and npm on a CentOS 7 machine. Node.js is a cross-platform JavaScript run-time environment that allows server-side execution of JavaScript code. Node.js is mainly used on the back-end, but it is also popular as a full-stack and front-end solution. npm, short for Node Package Manager is the default package manager for Node.js and the world’s largest software repository for the publishing of open-source Node.js packkages.

We will show you two different ways of installing Node.js and npm. In the first part of this tuturial we will install Node.js and npm using the yum package manager from the NodeSource repository and in the second part we will teach you how to install Node.js and npm using the nvm script.

How to install Node.js and npm from NodeSource

NodeSource is a company dedicated in providing enterprise-grade Node support and they maintain a consistently-updated Node.js repositories for Linux distributions.

To install Node.js and npm from the NodeSource repositories on your CentOS system, follow these steps:

Add NodeSource yum repository First we need to add the NodeSource repository to our system. The current LTS version of Node.js is version 8.x. If you want to install version 10 just change setup_8.x with setup_10.x . Run the following command to add the yum repository: curl -sL https://rpm.nodesource.com/setup_8.x | sudo bash - Install Node.js and npm with yum Once the NodeSource repository is enabled install Node.js and npm by typing: sudo yum install nodejs Verify the Node.js and npm Installation To check that the installation was successful, we can run the following commands which will print the Node.js and npm versions. Check Node.js version: node --version v8.11.1 Check npm version: npm --version 5.6.0

How to install Node.js and npm using NVM

NVM (Node Version Manager) is a bash script used to manage multiple active Node.js versions. NVM allows us to install and uninstall any specific Node.js version which means we can have any number of Node.js versions we want to use or test.

To install Node.js and npm using NVM on your CentOS system, follow these steps:

Install NVM (Node Version Manager) To download the nvm install script type: curl -o- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/creationix/nvm/v0.33.11/install.sh | bash The script will clone the nvm repository from Github to ~/.nvm and add the script Path to your Bash or ZSH profile. => Close and reopen your terminal to start using nvm or run the following to use it now: export NVM_DIR="$HOME/.nvm" [ -s "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" ] && \. "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" # This loads nvm [ -s "$NVM_DIR/bash_completion" ] && \. "$NVM_DIR/bash_completion" # This loads nvm bash_completion As the output above shows, you should either close and reopen your terminal or run the commands to add the path to nvm script to your current session. To verify that nvm was properly installed type: nvm --version 0.33.11 Install Node.js using NVM Now that we have nvm installed we can install the latest available version of Node.js, by typing: nvm install node Downloading and installing node v10.1.0... Downloading https://nodejs.org/dist/v10.1.0/node-v10.1.0-linux-x64.tar.xz... ######################################################################## 100.0% Computing checksum with sha256sum Checksums matched! Now using node v10.1.0 (npm v5.6.0) Creating default alias: default -> node (-> v10.1.0) We can verify the Node.js version, by typing: node --version v10.1.0 Advertisement Install multiple Node.js versions using NVM Let’t install two more versions, the latest LTS version and version 6.14.2 nvm install --lts nvm install 6 .14.2 Once LTS version and 6.14.2 are installed to list all installed Node.js instances type: nvm ls -> v6.14.2 # ACTIVE VERSION v8.11.1 v10.1.0 system default -> node (-> v10.1.0) # DEFAULT VERSION node -> stable (-> v10.1.0) (default) stable -> 10.1 (-> v10.1.0) (default) iojs -> N/A (default) lts/* -> lts/carbon (-> v8.11.1) lts/argon -> v4.9.1 (-> N/A) lts/boron -> v6.14.2 lts/carbon -> v8.11.1 The output tell us that the entry with an arrow on the left (-> v6.14.2), is the version used in the current shell session and the default version is set to v10.1.0. Default version is the version that will be active when opening new shells. Change the active Node.js version using NVM To change the current active version you can use the following command: nvm use 8 .11.1 and verify it with: nvm current v8.11.1 Change the default Node.js version using NVM If you want to change the default version to 8.11.1 then type: nvm alias default 8 .11.1

To be able to build native modules from npm we will need to install the development tools and libraries:

sudo yum install gcc-c++ make

Conclusion

We have shown you two different ways to install Node.js and npm on your CentOS 7 server. The method you choose depends on your requirements and preferences. While installing the packaged version from the NodeSource repository is easier, the nvm method gives you more flexibility for adding and removing different Node.js versions on a per user basis.

If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to comment below.