How To Install Ruby on CentOS 7

In this tutorial we will show you three different ways to install Ruby on CentOS. Each has their own benefits, you can choose one of the installation method that will work best for you

Ruby is one of the most popular languages today. It has an elegant syntax and it is the language behind the Ruby on Rails framework.

Prerequisites

Before starting with the tutorial, make sure you are logged in as a user with sudo privileges.

Install Ruby

The easiest way to install Ruby on your CentOS system is through the yum package manager. At the time of writing, the version in the CentOS repositories is 2.0.0 which is pretty outdated.

Install the ruby package with the following command:

sudo yum install ruby

Once the installation is completed, you can verify that it was successful by printing the Ruby version:

ruby --version

The output will look something like this:

ruby 2.0.0p648 (2015-12-16) [x86_64-linux]

Install Ruby using Rbenv

Rbenv is a lightweight Ruby version management utility which allows you to easily switch Ruby versions.

We will also install the ruby-build plugin that extends the core functionality of Rbenv allowing us to easily install any Ruby version from source.

First, we need to install the dependencies required by the ruby-build tool:

sudo yum install git-core zlib zlib-devel gcc-c++ patch readline readline-devel libyaml-devel libffi-devel openssl-devel make bzip2 autoconf automake libtool bison curl sqlite-devel

Next, run the following command to install both rbenv and ruby-build:

curl -sL https://github.com/rbenv/rbenv-installer/raw/master/bin/rbenv-installer | bash -

The script will clone both rbenv and ruby-build repositories from GitHub to ~/.rbenv directory. The installer script also calls another script which will try to verify the installation. The output of the script will look something like below:

As you can see in the output above, before starting using rbenv we need to add $HOME/.rbenv/bin to our PATH.

If you are using Bash, type:

echo 'export PATH="$HOME/.rbenv/bin:$PATH"' >> ~/.bashrc echo 'eval "$(rbenv init -)"' >> ~/.bashrc source ~/.bashrc

If you are using Zsh type:

echo 'export PATH="$HOME/.rbenv/bin:$PATH"' >> ~/.zshrc echo 'eval "$(rbenv init -)"' >> ~/.zshrc source ~/.zshrc

Now what we have rbenv installed on our system we can easily install the latest stable version of Ruby and set it as as our default version with:

rbenv install 2.5.1 rbenv global 2.5.1

To list all available Ruby versions you can use: rbenv install -l

Verify that Ruby was properly installed by printing the version number:

ruby -v

ruby 2.5.1p57 (2018-03-29 revision 63029) [x86_64-linux]

Install Ruby using RVM

RVM (Ruby Version Manager) is a command-line tool which allows you to easily install, manage and work with multiple Ruby environments.

First we need to install the dependencies required for the RVM utility to be able to build Ruby from source:

sudo yum install curl gpg gcc gcc-c++ make patch, autoconf, automake, bison, libffi-devel, libtool, patch, readline-devel, sqlite-devel, zlib-devel, openssl-devel

Next, run the following commands to install RVM on your system:

gpg --keyserver hkp://keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys 409B6B1796C275462A1703113804BB82D39DC0E3 7D2BAF1CF37B13E2069D6956105BD0E739499BDB curl -sSL https://get.rvm.io | bash -s stable

To start using RVM you need to run the following command:

source ~/.rvm/scripts/rvm

Install the latest stable version of Ruby with RVM and set it as as the default version with:

rvm install 2 .5.1 rvm use 2 .5.1 --default

Verify that Ruby was properly installed by printing the version number:

ruby -v

ruby 2.5.1p57 (2018-03-29 revision 63029) [x86_64-linux]

For more information about how to manage your Ruby installations visit the RVM Documentation page.

Conclusion

We have shown you three different ways to install Ruby on your CentOS 7 server. The method you choose depends on your requirements and preferences. Even though installing the packaged version from the CentOS repository is easier, the Rbenv and RVM methods gives you more flexibility for adding and removing different Ruby versions on a per user basis.

If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to comment below.