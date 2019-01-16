How To Install and Configure Redmine on CentOS 7

Redmine is one of the most popular open source project management and issue tracking software tools. It is cross-platform and cross-database and built on top of the Ruby on Rails framework.

Redmine includes support for multiple projects, wikis, issue tracking system, forums, calendars, email notifications, and much more.

In this tutorial we will cover the steps needed to install and configure the latest version of Redmine on an CentOS 7 server using MariaDB as a database back-end and Passenger + Nginx as a Ruby application server.

Prerequisites

Make sure that you have met the following prerequisites before continuing with this tutorial:

Domain name pointing to your server public IP. In this tutorial we will use example.com .

. Logged in as a user with sudo privileges.

Install the packages required for building Redmine and Ruby from source:

sudo yum install curl gpg gcc gcc-c++ make patch autoconf automake bison libffi-devel libtool readline-devel sqlite-devel zlib-devel openssl-develh readline mariadb-devel zlib libyaml-devel bzip2 iconv-devel ImageMagick ImageMagick-devel

Creating MySQL database

Redmine supports MySQL/MariaDB, Microsoft SQL Server, SQLite 3 and PostgreSQL. In this tutorial we’ll use MariaDB as a database back-end.

If you don’t have MariaDB or MySQL installed on your CentOS server you can install it by following this instructions.

Login to the MySQL shell by typing the following command:

sudo mysql

From within the MySQL shell, run the following SQL statement to create a new database:

CREATE DATABASE redmine CHARACTER SET utf8mb4;

Next, create a MySQL user account and grant access to the database:

GRANT ALL ON redmine.* TO 'redmine'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'change-with-strong-password';

Make sure you change change-with-strong-password with a strong password.

Once complete, exit the mysql shell by typing:

EXIT;

Installing Passenger and Nginx

Passenger is a fast and lightweight web application server for Ruby, Node.js and Python that can be integrated with Apache and Nginx. We will install Passenger as an Nginx module.

Install the EPEL repository and the required packages:

sudo yum install epel-release yum-utils pygpgme sudo yum-config-manager --enable epel

Enable the Phusionpassenger repository:

sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo https://oss-binaries.phusionpassenger.com/yum/definitions/el-passenger.repo

Once the repository is enabled, update the packages list and install both Nginx and Passenger with:

sudo yum install nginx passenger

Creating New System User

Create a new user and group, which will run the Redmine instance, for simplicity we will name the user redmine :

sudo useradd -m -U -r -d /opt/redmine redmine

Add the nginx user to the new user group and change the /opt/redmine directory permissions so that the Nginx can access it:

sudo usermod -a -G redmine nginx sudo chmod 750 /opt/redmine

Installing Ruby

The version of Ruby in the CentOS repositories is pretty outdated and not supported by Redmine. We’ll install Ruby using RVM.

Switch to the redmine user by typing:

sudo su - redmine

Import the GPG keys and install RVM:

gpg --keyserver hkp://pool.sks-keyservers.net --recv-keys 409B6B1796C275462A1703113804BB82D39DC0E3 7D2BAF1CF37B13E2069D6956105BD0E739499BDB curl -sSL https://get.rvm.io | bash -s stable

To start using RVM run:

source /opt/redmine/.rvm/scripts/rvm

Now we can install Ruby by running:

rvm install 2.5 rvm --default use 2.5

If you want to install Ruby via Rbenv check this guide.

Installing Redmine on CentOS

At the time of writing this article, the latest stable version of Redmine is version 4.0.0.

Before continuing with the next steps you should check the Redmine download page to see if a newer version is available.

Make sure you are running the following steps as redmine user.

1. Downloading Redmine

Download the Redmine archive with the following curl command:

curl -L http://www.redmine.org/releases/redmine-4.0.0.tar.gz -o redmine.tar.gz

Once the download is completed extract the archive:

tar -xvf redmine.tar.gz

2. Configuring Redmine Database

Copy the Redmine example database configuration file:

cp /opt/redmine/redmine-4.0.0/config/database.yml.example /opt/redmine/redmine-4.0.0/config/database.yml

Open the file with your text editor:

nano /opt/redmine/redmine-4.0.0/config/database.yml

Search for the production section and enter the MySQL database and user information we created previously:

/opt/redmine/redmine-4.0.0/config/database.yml

production: adapter: mysql2 database: redmine host: localhost username: redmine password: "change-with-strong-password" encoding: utf8

Once done, save the file and exit the editor.

3. Installing Ruby dependencies

Navigate to the redmine-4.0.0 directory and install bundler and other Ruby dependencies:

cd ~/redmine-4.0.0 gem install bundler --no-rdoc --no-ri bundle install --without development test postgresql sqlite

4. Generate Keys and Migrate the Database

Run the following command to generate keys and migrate the database:

bundle exec rake generate_secret_token RAILS_ENV=production bundle exec rake db:migrate

Configuring Nginx

Switch back to your sudo user:

exit

Open your text editor and create the following Nginx server block file:

sudo nano /etc/nginx/conf.d/example.com.conf

/etc/nginx/conf.d/example.com.conf

passenger_root /usr/share/ruby/vendor_ruby/phusion_passenger/locations.ini ; passenger_ruby /opt/redmine/.rvm/gems/default/wrappers/ruby ; passenger_instance_registry_dir /var/run/passenger-instreg ; server { listen 80 ; server_name example.com www.example.com ; root /opt/redmine/redmine-4.0.0/public ; # log files access_log /var/log/nginx/example.com.access.log ; error_log /var/log/nginx/example.com.error.log ; passenger_enabled on ; passenger_min_instances 1 ; client_max_body_size 10m ; }

Don’t forget to replace example.com with your Redmine domain.

Before restarting the Nginx service make a test to be sure that there are no syntax errors:

sudo nginx -t

If there are no errors the output should look like this:

nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

Finally, restart the Nginx service by typing:

sudo systemctl restart nginx

Configure Nginx with SSL

If you don’t have a trusted SSL certificate for your domain, you can generate a free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate by following these instructions.

Once the certificate is generated edit the domain Nginx configuration as follows:

sudo nano /etc/nginx/conf.d/example.com.conf

/etc/nginx/conf.d/example.com

passenger_root /usr/share/ruby/vendor_ruby/phusion_passenger/locations.ini ; passenger_ruby /opt/redmine/.rvm/gems/default/wrappers/ruby ; passenger_instance_registry_dir /var/run/passenger-instreg ; # Redirect HTTP -> HTTPS server { listen 80 ; server_name www.example.com example.com ; include snippets/letsencrypt.conf ; return 301 https://example.com $request_uri ; } # Redirect WWW -> NON WWW server { listen 443 ssl http2 ; server_name www.example.com ; ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/fullchain.pem ; ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/privkey.pem ; ssl_trusted_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/chain.pem ; include snippets/ssl.conf ; return 301 https://example.com $request_uri ; } server { listen 443 ssl http2 ; server_name example.com ; root /opt/redmine/redmine-4.0.0/public ; # SSL parameters ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/fullchain.pem ; ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/privkey.pem ; ssl_trusted_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/chain.pem ; include snippets/ssl.conf ; include snippets/letsencrypt.conf ; # log files access_log /var/log/nginx/example.com.access.log ; error_log /var/log/nginx/example.com.error.log ; passenger_enabled on ; passenger_min_instances 1 ; client_max_body_size 10m ; }

Don’t forget to replace example.com with your Redmine domain and set the correct path to the SSL certificate files.

Accessing Redmine

Open your browser, type your domain and assuming the installation is successful, a screen similar to the following will appear:

The default login credentials for Redmine are:

Username: admin

Password: admin

When you login for the first time, you will be prompted to change the password as shown below:

Once you change the password you will be redirected to the user account page.

Conclusion

You have successfully installed Redmine on your CentOS system. You should now check the Redmine Documentation and learn more about how to configure and use Redmine.

If you hit a problem or have a feedback, leave a comment below.