Slack is one of the most popular collaboration platforms in the world that brings all your communication together. Conversations in Slack are organized in channels. You can create channels for your teams, projects, topics, or any other purpose. You can search through everything that’s been posted in channels or your messages. Slack also allows you to talk with your teammates over audio or video calls and share documents, images, videos, and other files.

This article explains how to install Slack on CentOS 8.

Installing Slack on CentOS #

Slack is not an open-source application, and it is not included in the standard CentOS repositories.

Visit the Slack for Linux download page and download the latest Slack .RPM (64-BIT) file. You can also download the file from the command line with wget :

wget https://downloads.slack-edge.com/linux_releases/slack-4.9.1-0.1.fc21.x86_64.rpm

Once the download is complete, run the following command as a user with sudo privileges to install the rpm package :

sudo dnf localinstall ./slack-*.rpm

That’s it. Slack has been installed on your CentOS machine, and you can start using it.

Slack can be launched either from the command line by typing slack , or by clicking on the Slack icon ( Activities → Slack ).

When you start Slack for the first time, a window like the following will appear:

From here, you can sign in to a workspace you are already a member of, or create a new workspace and start collaborating with your friends and fellow developers.

When a new version is released, you can update the Slack package by running the following command:

sudo dnf update slack

Uninstalling Slack #

If you want to uninstall Slack, simply remove the installed package:

sudo dnf remove slack

We’ve have shown you how to install Slack on your CentOS 8 desktop. For more information about how to use Slack, visit the Slack documentation page .

