How to List Containers in Docker

Docker is a containerization platform that allows you to quickly build, test, and deploy applications as portable, self-sufficient containers that can virtually run everywhere. It is the de-facto standard for container deployment, and it is an essential tool for DevOps engineers and their continuous integration and delivery pipeline.

List Docker Containers

The Docker command for listing containers takes the following form:

docker container ls [options]

Older Docker versions before 1.13 are using a different command to list the containers:

docker ps [options]

The command above is still supported in newer Docker versions where the ps command is an alias to container ls .

To list the running container run the docker container ls command without any option:

docker container ls

The output will look something like this:

CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES c8bded53da86 postgres "docker-entrypoint.s…" 2 hours ago Up 2 hours 5432/tcp pg 571c3a115fcf redis "docker-entrypoint.s…" 4 hours ago Up 4 hours 6379/tcp cache 05ef6d8680ba nginx "nginx -g 'daemon of…" 2 hours ago Up 2 hours 80/tcp web

Each line of the output includes the following columns:

Container ID – A unique alphanumeric string that identifies each container.

– A unique alphanumeric string that identifies each container. Image – The Docker image used to create the container.

– The Docker image used to create the container. Command – The command that is executed when starting the container.

– The command that is executed when starting the container. Created – The creation time of the container.

– The creation time of the container. Status – The status of the container.

– The status of the container. Ports – The container’s published ports.

– The container’s published ports. Name – The name of the container.

If there are no running containers, only the header line is displayed.

The -a , --all option tells docker container ls to print a list of all containers:

docker container ls -a

CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES b28cbaa91f15 couchbase "/entrypoint.sh couc…" 5 hours ago Exited (0) 3 hours ago db c8bded53da86 postgres "docker-entrypoint.s…" 2 hours ago Up 2 hours 5432/tcp pg 571c3a115fcf redis "docker-entrypoint.s…" 4 hours ago Up 4 hours 6379/tcp cache 05ef6d8680ba nginx "nginx -g 'daemon of…" 2 hours ago Up 2 hours 80/tcp web

By default, columns with a length exceeding a specified limit are truncated. Use the --no-trunc option to disable truncation:

docker container ls --no-trunc

To only display the containers’ IDs pass the -q , --quiet option:

docker container ls -q

c8bded53da86 571c3a115fcf 05ef6d8680ba

The --format allows you to format the output using a Go template. For example to print only the containers’ names and status including the header you would run:

docker container ls --format 'table {{.Names}}\t{{.Status}}'

NAMES STATUS pg Up 2 hours cache Up 4 hours web Up 2 hours

Use the -s , --size option to view the size of the containers:

docker container ls -s

Each line will include a column named SIZE that shows the container size:

CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES SIZE c8bded53da86 postgres "docker-entrypoint.s…" 2 hours ago Up 2 hours 5432/tcp pg 63B (virtual 394MB) 571c3a115fcf redis "docker-entrypoint.s…" 4 hours ago Up 4 hours 6379/tcp cache 0B (virtual 98.2MB) 05ef6d8680ba nginx "nginx -g 'daemon of…" 2 hours ago Up 2 hours 80/tcp web 2B (virtual 126MB)

The --last , -n option tells the command to display n last created containers, including all states. For example, to view the latest two created containers you would run:

docker container ls -n 2

CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES b28cbaa91f15 couchbase "/entrypoint.sh couc…" 5 hours ago Exited (0) 3 hours ago db c8bded53da86 postgres "docker-entrypoint.s…" 2 hours ago Up 2 hours 5432/tcp pg

There is also an option to list only the latest created container --latest , -l which is same as -n 1 :

docker container ls -l

The --filter , -f option allows you to filter the output based on certain criteria. For example, to view only the containers with status exited you would run:

docker container ls -f "status=exited"

CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES b28cbaa91f15 couchbase "/entrypoint.sh couc…" 5 hours ago Exited (0) 3 hours ago db

A Docker container is a standalone runtime instance of an image.

To list Docker containers, use the docker container ls command or its alias docker ps .

