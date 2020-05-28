How to Install Docker Compose on Ubuntu 20.04
Docker Compose is a command-line tool that allows you to define and orchestrate multi-container Docker applications. It uses a YAML file to configure the application’s services, networks, and volumes.
With Compose, you can define a portable application environment that you can run on any system. Compose environments are isolated from each other, allowing you to run multiple copies of the same environment on a single host.
Compose is typically used for local development, single host application deployments, and automated testing.
This article explains how to install the latest version of Docker Compose on Ubuntu 20.04. We’ll also explore the basic Docker Compose concepts and commands.
Prerequisites
We’re assuming that you have Docker installed on your Ubuntu machine.
Installing Docker Compose on Ubuntu
Docker Compose is a single binary file. The installation is straightforward. We’ll download the file to a directory that is in the system PATH and make it executable.
At the time of writing this article, the latest stable version of Docker Compose is
1.25.5. Before downloading the Compose binary, visit the Compose repository release page on GitHub and check if there is a new version available for download.
Use
curl to download the Compose file into the
/usr/local/bin directory:
sudo curl -L "https://github.com/docker/compose/releases/download/1.25.5/docker-compose-$(uname -s)-$(uname -m)" -o /usr/local/bin/docker-compose
Once the download is complete, apply executable permissions to the file:
sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/docker-compose
To verify that the installation was successful, run the following command which will print the Compose version:
docker-compose --version
The output will look something like this:
docker-compose version 1.25.5, build b02f1306
That’s it! Docker Compose has been installed on your Ubuntu machine, and you can start using it.
Getting Started with Docker Compose
In this section, we’ll use Docker Compose to build a multi-container WordPress application
The first step is to create a project directory:
mkdir my_app
cd my_app
Open your text editor and create a file called
docker-compose.yml inside the project directory:
nano docker-compose.yml
Paste the following content:
version: '3'
services:
db:
image: mysql:5.7
restart: always
volumes:
- db_data:/var/lib/mysql
environment:
MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: password
MYSQL_DATABASE: wordpress
wordpress:
image: wordpress
restart: always
volumes:
- ./wp_data:/var/www/html
ports:
- "8080:80"
environment:
WORDPRESS_DB_HOST: db:3306
WORDPRESS_DB_NAME: wordpress
WORDPRESS_DB_USER: root
WORDPRESS_DB_PASSWORD: password
depends_on:
- db
volumes:
db_data:
wp_data:
Let’s analyze the structure of the
docker-compose.yml file.
The first line of the file specifies the version of the Compose file. There are several different versions of the Compose file format with support for specific Docker releases.
Next, you define services, volumes and networks.
In this example, we have services,
db, and
wordpress. Each service runs one image, and creates a separate container when docker-compose is run.
Services can use images that are available on DockerHub or images built from the Dockerfile. The service section also includes keys specifying exposed ports, volumes, environment variables, dependencies, and other Docker commands
From the project directory, start up the WordPress application by running the following command:
docker-compose up
Compose will pull the images, start the containers, and create the
wp_data directory.
Enter
http://0.0.0.0:8080/ in your browser, and you will see the Wordpress installation screen. At this point, the Wordpress application is up and running and you can start working on your theme or plugin.
To stop Compose press
CTRL+C.
You can also start the Compose in a detached mode by passing the
-d option:
docker-compose up -d
To check the running services use the
ps option:
docker-compose ps
Name Command State Ports
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
my_app_db_1 docker-entrypoint.sh mysqld Up 3306/tcp, 33060/tcp
my_app_wordpress_1 docker-entrypoint.sh apach ... Up 0.0.0.0:8080->80/tcp
When Compose is running in detached mode to stop the services, run:
docker-compose stop
To stop and remove the application containers and networks, use the
down option:
docker-compose down
Uninstalling Docker Compose
To uninstall Docker Compose, simply remove the binary by typing:
sudo rm /usr/local/bin/docker-compose
Conclusion
We’ve shown you how to install Docker Compose on Ubuntu 20.04. Using Docker Compose can significantly improve your workflow and productivity. You can define your development environment with Docker Compose and share it with the project collaborators.
