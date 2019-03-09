How to Enable and Set up Automatic Unattended Security Updates on Ubuntu 18.04

Regularly updating your Ubuntu system is one of the most important aspects of overall system security. If you don’t update your operating system’s packages with the latest security patches, you are leaving your machine vulnerable to attacks.

If you are managing multiple Ubuntu machines manually updating the system packages may be time-consuming. Even if you manage a single Ubuntu installation sometimes you may overlook an important update. This is where automatic unattended updates come handy.

In this tutorial, we will walk through how to install and configure automatic unattended updates on Ubuntu 18.04. The same steps apply for Ubuntu 16.04 and any Ubuntu-based distribution, including Kubuntu, Linux Mint and Elementary OS.

Prerequisites

Before continuing with this tutorial, make sure you are logged in as a user with sudo privileges.

Installing unattended-upgrades Package

The unattended-upgrades package is used to automatically install updated packages. Chances are that this package is already installed on your Ubuntu system, if not you can install the package by entering the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt install unattended-upgrades

Once the installation is completed the Unattended Upgrades Shutdown service will be enabled and start automatically. You can verify it by typing:

systemctl status unattended-upgrades

● unattended-upgrades.service - Unattended Upgrades Shutdown Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/unattended-upgrades.service; enab Active: active (running) since Sun 2019-03-10 07:52:08 UTC; 2min 35s Docs: man:unattended-upgrade(8) CGroup: /system.slice/unattended-upgrades.serviceq

We can configure the unattended-upgrades package settings by editing the /etc/apt/apt.conf.d/50unattended-upgrades file. The default configuration should work fine for most users, but you can open the file and make changes as needed.

The Unattended Upgrades package and can be configured to update all packages or just security updates. The first section defines what types of packages will be automatically updated. By default, it will install only the security updates, if you want to enable the updates from the other repositories you can uncomment the appropriate repository by removing the double slash // from the start of the line. Anything after // is a comment and it is not read by the package.

/etc/apt/apt.conf.d/50unattended-upgrades

Unattended - Upgrade:: Allowed - Origins { "${distro_id}:${distro_codename}" ; "${distro_id}:${distro_codename}-security" ; // Extended Security Maintenance ; doesn ' t necessarily exist for // every release and this system may not have it installed , but if // available , the policy for updates is such that unattended - upgrades // should also install from here by default . "${distro_id}ESM:${distro_codename}" ; // "${distro_id}:${distro_codename}-updates" ; // "${distro_id}:${distro_codename}-proposed" ; // "${distro_id}:${distro_codename}-backports" ; };

If for any reason you want to disable certain packages from being automatically updated simply add ii to the package blacklist a package:

/etc/apt/apt.conf.d/50unattended-upgrades

Unattended - Upgrade:: Package - Blacklist { // "vim" ; // "libc6" ; // "libc6-dev" ; // "libc6-i686" ; };

You may also want to receive an email if for some reason there is a problem with the automatic update. To do so uncomment the following two lines and enter your email address. Make sure that you have a tool that can send emails installed on your system, such as mailx or postfix .

/etc/apt/apt.conf.d/50unattended-upgrades

Unattended - Upgrade:: Mail [email protected]" ; Unattended - Upgrade:: MailOnlyOnError "true" ;

To enable automatic updated, you need to ensure that the apt configuration file /etc/apt/apt.conf.d/20auto-upgrades contains at least the following two lines, which should be included by default:

/etc/apt/apt.conf.d/20auto-upgrades

APT::Periodic:: Update - Package - Lists "1" ; APT::Periodic:: Unattended - Upgrade "1" ;

The above configuration updates the package list, and installs available updates every day.

You can also add the following line which will clean the local download archive every 7 days.

/etc/apt/apt.conf.d/20auto-upgrades

APT::Periodic:: AutocleanInterval "7" ;

Another way of enabling/disabling automatic updates is by running the following command which will modify (or create if not exist) the /etc/apt/apt.conf.d/20auto-upgrades .

sudo dpkg-reconfigure -plow unattended-upgrades

Testing

To test whether the auto-upgrades works perform a dry run:

sudo unattended-upgrades --dry-run --debug

The output should look something like this:

... pkgs that look like they should be upgraded: Fetched 0 B in 0s (0 B/s) fetch.run() result: 0 blacklist: [] whitelist: [] No packages found that can be upgraded unattended and no pending auto-removals

The history of the automatic unattended upgrades is logged in the /var/log/unattended-upgrades/unattended-upgrades.log file.

Conclusion

In this tutorial, you have learned how to automatically install updated packages and keep your syste, current with the latest security updates.

If you have any question or feedback feel free to leave a comment.