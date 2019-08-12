Read in 5 minutes
How to Use sed to Find and Replace String in Files
Quite often when working with text files you’ll need to find and replace strings of text in one or more files.
sed is a stream editor. It can perform basic text manipulation on files and input streams such as pipelines. With
sed you can search, find and replace, insert, and delete words and lines. It supports basic and extended regular expressions that allow you to match complex patterns.
In this article, we’ll talk about how to find and replace strings with
sed. We’ll also show you how to perform a recursive search and replace.
Find and Replace String with
sed
There are several versions of
sed, with some functional differences between them. macOS uses the BSD version and most Linux distributions come with GNU
sed pre-installed by default. We’ll use the GNU version.
The general form of searching and replacing text using
sed takes the following form:
sed -i 's/SEARCH_REGEX/REPLACEMENT/g' INPUTFILE
-i- By default
sedwrites its output to the standard output. This option tells
sedto edit files in place. If an extension is supplied (ex -i.bak) a backup of the original file will be created.
s- The substitute command, probably the most used command in sed.
/ / /- Delimiter character. It can be any character but usually the slash (
/) character is used.
SEARCH_REGEX- Normal string or a regular expression to search for.
REPLACEMENT- The replacement string.
g- Global replacement flag. By default,
sedreads the file line by line and changes only the first occurrence of the
SEARCH_REGEXon a line. When the replacement flag is provided, all occurrences will be replaced.
INPUTFILE- The name of the file on which you want to run the command.
It is a good practice to put quotes around the argument so the shell meta-characters won’t expand.
Let’s see examples of how to use the
sed command to search and replace text in files with some of its most commonly used options and flags.
For demonstration purposes, we will be using the following file:
123 Foo foo foo
foo /bin/bash Ubuntu foobar 456
If you omit the
g flag only the first instance of the search string in each line will be replaced:
sed -i 's/foo/linux/' file.txt
123 Foo linux foo
linux /bin/bash Ubuntu foobar 456
With the global replacement flag
sed replaces all occurrences of the search pattern:
sed -i 's/foo/linux/g' file.txt
123 Foo linux linux
linux /bin/bash Ubuntu linuxbar 456
As you might have noticed, in the previous example the substring
foo inside the
foobar string is also replaced. If this is not the wanted behavior, use the word-boundery expression (
\b) at both ends of the search string. This ensures the partial words are not matched.
sed -i 's/\bfoo\b/linux/g' file.txt
123 Foo linux linux
linux /bin/bash Ubuntu foobar 456
To make the pattern match case insensitive, use the
I flag. In the example below we are using both the
g and
I flags:
sed -i 's/foo/linux/gI' file.txt
123 linux linux linux
linux /bin/bash Ubuntu linuxbar 456
If you want to find and replace a string that contains the delimiter character (
/) you’ll need to use the backslash (
\) to escape the slash. For example to replace
/bin/bash with
/usr/bin/zsh you would use
sed -i 's/\/bin\/bash/\/usr\/bin\/zsh/g' file.txt
The easier and much more readable option is to use another delimiter character. Most people use the vertical bar (
|) or colon (
:) but you can use any other character:
sed -i 's|/bin/bash|/usr/bin/zsh|g' file.txt
123 Foo foo foo
foo /usr/bin/zsh Ubuntu foobar 456
You can also use regular expressions. For example to search all 3 digit numbers and replace them with the string
number you would use:
sed -i 's/\b[0-9]\{3\}\b/number/g' file.txt
number Foo foo foo
foo /bin/bash demo foobar number
Another useful feature of sed is that you can use the ampersand character
& which corresponds to the matched pattern. The character can be used multiple times.
For example, if you want to add curly braces
{} around each 3 digit number, type:
sed -i 's/\b[0-9]\{3\}\b/{&}/g' file.txt
{123} Foo foo foo
foo /bin/bash demo foobar {456}
Last but not least, it is always a good idea to make a backup when editing a file with
sed. To do that just provide an extension to the
-i option. For example, to edit the
file.txt and save the original file as
file.txt.bak you would use:
sed -i.bak 's/foo/linux/g' file.txt
If you want to make sure that the backup is created list the files with the
ls command:
ls
file.txt file.txt.bak
Recursive Find and Replace
Sometimes you want to recursively search directories for files containing a string and replace the string in all files. This can be done by using commands such as
find or
grep to recursively find files in the directory and piping the file names to
sed.
The following command will recursively search for files in the current working directory and pass the file names to
sed.
find . -type f -exec sed -i 's/foo/bar/g' {} +
To avoid issues with files containing space in their names use the
-print0 option which tells
find to print the file name, followed by a null character and pipe the output to
sed using
xargs -0:
find . -type f -print0 | xargs -0 sed -i 's/foo/bar/g'
To exclude a directory use the
-not -path option. For example, if you are replacing a string in your local git repo to exclude all files starting with dot (
.), use:
find . -type f -not -path '*/\.*' -print0 | xargs -0 sed -i 's/foo/bar/g'
If you want to search and replace text only on files with specific extension you would use:
find . -type f -name "*.md" -print0 | xargs -0 sed -i 's/foo/bar/g'
Another option is to use the
grep command to recursively find all files containing the search pattern and then pipe the filenames to
sed:
grep -rlZ 'foo' . | xargs -0 sed -i.bak 's/foo/bar/g'
Conclusion
Although it may seem complicated and complex, at first, searching and replacing text in files with
sed is very simple.
To learn more about
sed commands, option, and flags visit the GNU sed manual and Grymoire sed tutorial. If you have any question or feedback, feel free to leave a comment.