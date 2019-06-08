Read in 2 minutes
Linux Type Command
In this tutorial, we will cover the Linux
type command.
The
type command is used to display information about the command type. It will show you how the command would be interpreted if typed on the command line.
How to Use the type Command
The syntax for the
type command is as follows:
type [OPTIONS] FILE_NAME...
For example, to find the type of the wc command, you would type the following:
type wc
The output will be something like this:
wc is /usr/bin/wc
You can also provide more than one arguments to the
type command:
type sleep head
The output will include information about both sleep and head commands:
sleep is /bin/sleep
head is /usr/bin/head
Command Types
The option
-t tells
type to print a single word describing the type of the command which can be one of the following:
- alias (shell alias)
- function (shell function)
- builtin (shell builtin)
- file (disk file)
- keyword (shell reserved word)
Here are a few examples:
Alias
type -t grep
In my system
grepis aliased to
grep --color=auto:
alias
Function
type -t rvm
rvmis a tool (function) for installing, managing and working with multiple Ruby environments:
function
Builtin
type -t echo
echois a shell builtin in Bash and other shells like Zsh and Ksh:
builtin
File
type -t cut
cutis an executable file :
builtin
Keyword
type -t for
foris a reserved word in Bash:
keyword
Display all locations that contain the command
To print all matches, use the
-a option:
type -a pwd
The output will show you that
pwd is a shell builtin but it is also variable as a standalone
/bin/pwd executable:
pwd is a shell builtin
pwd is /bin/pwd
When
-a option is used, the type command will include aliases and functions, only if the
-p option is not used.
Other type command options
The
-p option will force
type to return the path to the command only if the command is an executable file on the disk:
For example, the following command will not display any output because the
pwd command is a shell builtin.
type -p pwd
Unlike
-p, the uppercase
-P option tells
type to search the
PATH for an executable file on the disk even if the command is not file.
type -P pwd
pwd is /bin/pwd
When the
-f option is used,
type will not look up for shell functions, as with the command builtin.
Conclusion
The
type command will show you how a specific command will be interpreted if used on the command line.