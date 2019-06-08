In this tutorial, we will cover the Linux type command.

The type command is used to display information about the command type. It will show you how the command would be interpreted if typed on the command line.

How to Use the type Command

The syntax for the type command is as follows:

type [ OPTIONS ] FILE_NAME...

For example, to find the type of the wc command, you would type the following:

type wc

The output will be something like this:

wc is /usr/bin/wc

You can also provide more than one arguments to the type command:

type sleep head

The output will include information about both sleep and head commands:

sleep is /bin/sleep head is /usr/bin/head

Command Types

The option -t tells type to print a single word describing the type of the command which can be one of the following:

alias (shell alias)

function (shell function)

builtin (shell builtin)

file (disk file)

keyword (shell reserved word)

Here are a few examples:

Alias type -t grep In my system grep is aliased to grep --color=auto : alias Function type -t rvm rvm is a tool (function) for installing, managing and working with multiple Ruby environments: function Builtin type -t echo echo is a shell builtin in Bash and other shells like Zsh and Ksh: builtin File type -t cut cut is an executable file : builtin Keyword type -t for for is a reserved word in Bash: keyword

Display all locations that contain the command

To print all matches, use the -a option:

type -a pwd

The output will show you that pwd is a shell builtin but it is also variable as a standalone /bin/pwd executable:

pwd is a shell builtin pwd is /bin/pwd

When -a option is used, the type command will include aliases and functions, only if the -p option is not used.

Other type command options

The -p option will force type to return the path to the command only if the command is an executable file on the disk:

For example, the following command will not display any output because the pwd command is a shell builtin.

type -p pwd

Unlike -p , the uppercase -P option tells type to search the PATH for an executable file on the disk even if the command is not file.

type -P pwd

pwd is /bin/pwd

When the -f option is used, type will not look up for shell functions, as with the command builtin.

Conclusion