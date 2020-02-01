How to Delete Files and Directories in Python
Python has a few built-in modules that allow you to delete files and directories.
This tutorial explains how to delete files and directories using functions from the
os,
pathlib, and
shutil modules.
Deleting Files
In Python you can use
os.remove(),
os.unlink(),
pathlib.Path.unlink() to delete a single file.
The
os module provides a portable way of interacting with the operating system. The module is available for both Python 2 and 3.
To delete a single file with
os.remove(), pass the path to the file as an argument:
import os
file_path = '/tmp/file.txt'
os.remove(file_path)
os.remove() and
os.unlink() functions are semantically identical:
import os
file_path = '/tmp/file.txt'
os.unlink(file_path)
If the specified file doesn’t exist a
FileNotFoundError error is thrown. Both
os.remove() and
os.unlink() can delete only files, not directories. If the given path points to a directory, they will trow
IsADirectoryError error.
Deleting a file requires a write and execute permission on the directory containing the file. Otherwise, you will get
PermissionError error.
To avoid errors when deleting files, you can use exception handling to catch the exception and send a proper error message:
import os
file_path = '/tmp/file.txt'
try:
os.remove(file_path)
except OSError as e:
print("Error: %s : %s" % (file_path, e.strerror))
The
pathlib module is available in Python 3.4 and above. If you want to use this module in Python 2 you can install it with pip.
pathlib provides an object-oriented interface for working with filesystem paths for different operating systems.
To delete a file with the
pathlib module, create a
Path object pointing to the file and call the
unlink() method on the object:
from pathlib import Path
file_path = Path('/tmp/file.txt')
try:
file_path.unlink()
except OSError as e:
print("Error: %s : %s" % (file_path, e.strerror))
pathlib.Path.unlink(),
os.remove(), and
os.unlink() can also be used to delete a symlink.
Pattern matching
You can use the glob module to match multiple files based on a pattern. For example, to remove all
.txt files in the
/tmp directory, you would use something like this:
import os
import glob
files = glob.glob('/tmp/*.txt')
for f in files:
try:
f.unlink()
except OSError as e:
print("Error: %s : %s" % (f, e.strerror))
To recursively delete files all
.txt in the
/tmp directory and all subdirectories under it, the pass the
recursive=True argument to the
glob() function and use the ``**` pattern:
import os
import glob
files = glob.glob('/tmp/**/*.txt', recursive=True)
for f in files:
try:
os.remove(f)
except OSError as e:
print("Error: %s : %s" % (f, e.strerror))
The
pathlib module includes two glob functions,
glob() and
rglob() to match files in a given directory.
glob() matches files only in the top level directory.
rglob() matches all files in the directory and all subdirectories, recursively. The following example code deletes all
.txt files in the
/tmp directory:
from pathlib import Path
for f in Path('/tmp').glob('*.txt'):
try:
f.unlink()
except OSError as e:
print("Error: %s : %s" % (f, e.strerror))
Deleting Directories (Folders)
In Python you can use
os.rmdir() and
pathlib.Path.rmdir() to delete an empty directory and
shutil.rmtree() to delete a non-empty directory.
The following example shows how to remove an empty directory:
import os
dir_path = '/tmp/img'
try:
os.rmdir(dir_path)
except OSError as e:
print("Error: %s : %s" % (dir_path, e.strerror))
Alternatively, you can delete directories with the
pathlib module:
from pathlib import Path
dir_path = Path('/tmp/img')
try:
dir_path.rmdir()
except OSError as e:
print("Error: %s : %s" % (dir_path, e.strerror))
The
shutil module allows you to perform a number of high-level operations on files and directories.
With the
shutil.rmtree() function you can delete a given directory including its content:
import shutil
dir_path = '/tmp/img'
try:
shutil.rmtree(dir_path)
except OSError as e:
print("Error: %s : %s" % (dir_path, e.strerror))
The argument passed to
shutil.rmtree() cannot be a symbolic link to a directory.
Conclusion
Python provides several modules for handling files.
We’ve shown you how to use
os.remove(),
os.unlink(),
pathlib.Path.unlink() to delete a single file,
os.rmdir() and
pathlib.Path.rmdir() to delete an empty directory and
shutil.rmtree() to recursively delete a directory and all of it’s contents.
Be extra careful when removing files or directories, because once the file is deleted, it cannot be easily recovered.
If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to leave a comment.