Python if..else Statement
Decision making is one of the most fundamental concepts of computer programming. Python supports the common flow control statements found in other languages, with some modifications. The
if control statement is one of the most basic and well-known statements that is used to execute code based on a specific condition.
In this article, we will go over the basics of the
if statement in Python.
Python
if Statement
The most basic form of the
if statement in Python is as follows:
if EXPRESSION:
STATEMENT
The
if statement starts with the
if keyword followed by the conditional expression.
The
EXPRESSION must be followed by (
:) colon. If the
EXPRESSION evaluates to
True, the
STATEMENT gets executed. If
EXPRESSION returns
False, nothing happens, the
STATEMENT gets ignored.
STATEMENT be any statement, including multiple statements or further nested
if statements. To execute no statements, use the
pass statement.
The
STATEMENT block starts with an indentation and ends with the first unindented line. Most people choose to use either 4-space or 2-space indentation. The official Style Guide for Python Code recommends to use 4-spaces per indentation level and to avoid mixing the use of tabs and spaces for indentation.
Let’s look at the following example script that checks whether a given number is greater than 5.
number = int(input('Enter a number: '))
if number > 5:
print(number, 'is greater than 5.')
Save the code in a file and run it from the command line:
python test.py
The script will prompt you to enter a number. For example, if you enter 10, the conditional expression will evaluate to
True (10 is greater than 5), and the
10 is greater than 5.
Python supports standard comparison operations:
a == b- True if
aand
bare equal.
a != b- True if
aand
bare not equal.
a > b- True if
ais greater than
b.
a >= b- True if
ais equal or greater than
b.
a < b- True if
ais less than
b.
a <= b- True if
ais equal or less than
b.
You can also use the
in keyword to check if a value is present in an iterable (string, list, tuple, dictionary, etc..):
s = 'linuxize'
if 'ze' in s:
print('True.')
Here is another example using a dictionary:
d = {'a': 2, 'b': 4}
if 'a' in d:
print('True.')
When used on a dictionary, the
in keyword checks whether the dictionary has a specific key.
To negate the conditional expression use the logical
not operator:
number = int(input('Enter a number: '))
if not number < 5:
print(number, 'is greater than 5.')
if..else Statement
An
if..else statement evaluates a condition and executes one of the two statements depending on the result.
The Python
if..else statement takes the following form:
if EXPRESSION:
STATEMENT1
else:
STATEMENT2
If
EXPRESSION evaluates to
True, the
STATEMENT1 will be executed. Otherwise, if
EXPRESSION returns
False, the
STATEMENT2 will be executed. You can have only one
else clause in the statement.
The
else keyword must end with (
:) colon and to be at the same indentation level as the corresponding
if keyword.
Let’s add an
else clause to the previous example script:
number = int(input('Enter a number: '))
if number > 5:
print(number, 'is greater than 5.')
else:
print(number, 'is equal or less than 5.')
If you run the code and enter a number, the script will print a different message based on whether the number is greater or less/equal to 5.
if..elif..else Statement
The
elif keyword is short for
else if.
The Python
if..elif..else statement takes the following form:
if EXPRESSION1:
STATEMENT1
elif: EXPRESSION2:
STATEMENT2
else:
STATEMENT3
If
EXPRESSION1 evaluates to
True, the
STATEMENTS1 will be executed. If the
EXPRESSION2 evaluates to
True, the
STATEMENTS2 will be executed. If none of the expressions evaluate to
True, the
STATEMENTS3 is executed.
The
elif keyword must end with (
:) colon and to be at the same indentation level as the corresponding
if keyword. You can have one or more
elif clauses in the statement. The
else clause is optional. If the
else clause is not used, and all the expressions evaluate to
False, none of the statements will be executed.
The conditions are evaluated sequentially. Once a condition returns
True, the remaining conditions are not performed, and the program control moves to the end of the
if statements.
Let’s add an
elif clause to the previous script:
number = int(input('Enter a number: '))
if number > 5:
print(number, 'is greater than 5.')
elif number < 5:
print(number, 'is less than 5.')
else:
print(number, 'is equal to 5.')
Unlike most of the programming languages, Python doesn’t have
switch or
case statements. A sequence of multiple
elif statements can be used as a substitute for the
switch or
case.
Nested
if Statements
Python allows you to nest
if statements within
if statements. Generally, you should always avoid excessive indentation and try to use
elif instead of nesting
if statements
The following script will prompt you to enter three numbers and will print the largest number among the numbers.
number1 = int(input('Enter the first number: '))
number2 = int(input('Enter the second number: '))
number3 = int(input('Enter the third number: '))
if number1 > number2:
if number1 > number3:
print(number1, 'is the largest number.')
else:
print(number3, 'is the largest number.')
else:
if number2 > number3:
print(number2, 'is the largest number.')
else:
print(number3, 'is the largest number.')
Here is how the output will look like:
Enter the first number: 455
Enter the second number: 567
Enter the third number: 354
567 is the largest number.
Multiple Conditions
The logical
or and
and operators allow you to combine multiple conditions in the
if statements.
Here is another version of the script to print the largest number among the three numbers. In this version, instead of the nested
if statements, we will use the logical
and operator and
elif.
number1 = int(input('Enter the first number: '))
number2 = int(input('Enter the second number: '))
number3 = int(input('Enter the third number: '))
if number1 > number2 and number1 > number3:
print(number1, 'is the largest number.')
elif number2 > number3 and number2 > number3:
print(number2, 'is the largest number.')
else:
print(number3, 'is the largest number.')
Conclusion
The
if,
if..else and
if..elif..else statements allow you to control the flow of the Python execution by evaluating given conditions.
If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to leave a comment.