Python while Loop
5 min read
Loops are one of the fundamental concepts of programming languages. Loops are handy when you want to repeat a specific block of code a number of times until a given condition is met.
There are two basic loop constructs in Python,
for and
while loops.
This tutorial covers the basics of
while loops in Python. We’ll also show you how to use the
else clause and the
break and
continue statements.
Python
while Loop
The
while loop executes its statements an unknown number of times as long as the given condition evaluates to
true.
The Python
while loop takes the following form:
while EXPRESSION:
STATEMENT(S)
The
while statement starts with the
while keyword, followed by the conditional expression.
The
EXPRESSION is evaluated before executing the statements. If the condition evaluates to
true, the
STATEMENT(S) are executed. Otherwise, if the condition evaluates to
false, the loop is terminated, and the program control is passed to the statement that follows.
The
STATEMENT(S) block starts with an indentation and ends with the first unindented line. Most people choose to use either 4-space or 2-space indentation. The official Style Guide for Python Code recommends to use 4-spaces per indentation level and to avoid mixing the use of tabs and spaces for indentation.
Let’s look at the following example code that increments and prints the current value of the variable
i as long as it is less than five:
i=0
while i < 5:
i += 1
print('number:', i)
Tue loop iterates as long as
i is less or equal than five. It will produce the following output:
number: 1
number: 2
number: 3
number: 4
number: 5
Python supports standard comparison operations:
a == b- True if
aand
bare equal.
a != b- True if
aand
bare not equal.
a > b- True if
ais greater than
b.
a >= b- True if
ais equal or greater than
b.
a < b- True if
ais less than
b.
a <= b- True if
ais equal or less than
b.
To negate the conditional expression, use the logical
not operator:
i=0
while not i >= 5:
i += 1
print('number:', i)
break and
continue Statements
The
break and
continue statements allow you to control the
while loop execution.
The
break statement terminates the current loop and passes program control to the statement that follows the terminated loop. The most common situation is to use
break to terminate the loop when a certain condition is met.
In the following example, the execution of the loop is interrupted once the current iterated item is equal to
2.
i=0
while i < 5:
i += 1
if i == 2:
break
print('number:', i)
Number: 1
The
continue statement exits the current iteration of a loop and passes program control to the next iteration of the loop.
In the following below, once the current iterated item is equal to
2 the
continue statement will cause execution to return to the beginning of the loop and to continue with the next iteration.
i=0
while i < 5:
i += 1
if i == 2:
continue
print('number:', i)
number: 1
number: 3
number: 4
number: 5
else Clause
Unlike other languages, in Python, the
while loop has an optional
else clause:
while EXPRESSION:
STATEMENT(S)
else:
STATEMENT(S)
The statements inside the
else clause are executed only when the
EXPRESSION evaluates to
false. If an exception is raised or if the loop is terminated with the
break statement, it won’t be executed.
Here is an example:
i=0
while i < 5:
i += 1
print('number:', i)
else:
print('Loop completed.')
number: 1
number: 2
number: 3
number: 4
number: 5
Loop completed.
Now lew’s see what happens when you
break out of the loop:
i=0
while i < 5:
i += 1
if i == 2:
break
print('number:', i)
else:
print('Loop completed.')
The statement inside the
else clause is not executed because the expression did not evaluate to
false:
Number: 1
The
else clause with a
while loop is not often used. One common situation is when you expect to break from a loop, and if the loop continues to run until the condition evaluate to
false, you can execute some statement or function.
Infinite
while Loop
An infinite loop is a loop that repeats indefinitely and never terminates until the program terminates. If the condition always evaluates to true, you get an infinite loop.
Infinite loops are generally used to make the program wait for some external event to occur. Typically, in Python, an infinite loop is created with
while True: Instead of
True, you can also use any other expression that always returns
true.
Here is an example of an infinite
while loop that will continue to prompt you to enter “Yes”:
while True:
i = input('Please enter \'Yes\': ')
if i.strip() == 'Yes':
break
The
while loop above will run until you enter “Yes”:
Please enter 'Yes': 3
Please enter 'Yes': l
Please enter 'Yes': lin
Please enter 'Yes': No
Please enter 'Yes': Yes
Another way to terminate an infinite loop is to press
CTRL+C.
When writing infinite loops, make sure you use the
break statement to exit the loop at some point.
Conclusion
The
while loop repeatedly executes its statements as long the given condition evaluates to
true.
