Secure Apache with Let's Encrypt on CentOS 7
Let’s Encrypt is a free, automated and open certificate authority developed by the Internet Security Research Group (ISRG). Certificates issued by Let’s Encrypt are valid for 90 days from the issue date and are trusted by almost all browsers today.
In this tutorial, we will cover the steps necessary to install a free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate on a CentOS 7 server running Apache as a web server. We will use the certbot utility to obtain and renew Let’s Encrypt certificates.
Prerequisites
Ensure that you have met the following prerequisites before continuing with this tutorial:
- Have a domain name pointing to your public server IP. In this tutorial we will use
example.com.
- Have Apache installed and running on your server.
- Have Apache virtual host for your domain.
- Have port 80 and 443 open in your firewall.
Install the following packages which are required for an SSL encrypted web server:
yum install mod_ssl openssl
Install Certbot
Certbot is a tool that simplifies the process of obtaining SSL certificates from Let’s Encrypt and auto-enabling HTTPS on your server.
The certbot package is provided by EPEL. If the EPEL repository is not installed on your system, you can install it using the following command:
sudo yum install epel-release
Once the EPEL repository is enabled, install the certbot package by typing:
sudo yum install certbot
Generate Strong Dh (Diffie-Hellman) Group
Diffie–Hellman key exchange (DH) is a method of securely exchanging cryptographic keys over an unsecured communication channel. Generate a new set of 2048 bit DH parameters to strengthen the security:
sudo openssl dhparam -out /etc/ssl/certs/dhparam.pem 2048
You can change the size up to 4096 bits but in that case the generation may take more than 30 minutes depending on the system entropy.
Obtaining a Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate
To obtain an SSL certificate for our domain we’re going to use the Apache plugin that works by creating a temporary file for the requested domain in the
${webroot-path}/.well-known/acme-challenge directory and the Let’s Encrypt validation server makes HTTP requests to validate that the DNS for the requested domain resolves to the server where certbot runs.
To make it more simple we’re going to map all HTTP requests for
.well-known/acme-challengeto a single directory,
/var/lib/letsencrypt. The following commands will create the directory and make it writable for the Nginx server.
The following commands will create the directory and make it writable for the Apache server.
mkdir -p /var/lib/letsencrypt/.well-known
chgrp apache /var/lib/letsencrypt
chmod g+s /var/lib/letsencrypt
To avoid duplicating code create the following two configurations snippets:
Alias /.well-known/acme-challenge/ "/var/lib/letsencrypt/.well-known/acme-challenge/"
<Directory "/var/lib/letsencrypt/">
AllowOverride None
Options MultiViews Indexes SymLinksIfOwnerMatch IncludesNoExec
Require method GET POST OPTIONS
</Directory>
SSLCipherSuite EECDH+AESGCM:EDH+AESGCM:AES256+EECDH:AES256+EDH
SSLProtocol All -SSLv2 -SSLv3 -TLSv1 -TLSv1.1
SSLHonorCipherOrder On
Header always set Strict-Transport-Security "max-age=63072000; includeSubDomains; preload"
Header always set X-Frame-Options DENY
Header always set X-Content-Type-Options nosniff
# Requires Apache >= 2.4
SSLCompression off
SSLUseStapling on
SSLStaplingCache "shmcb:logs/stapling-cache(150000)"
# Requires Apache >= 2.4.11
SSLSessionTickets Off
The snippet above is using the chippers recommended by Cipherli.st, enables OCSP Stapling, HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) and enforces few security‑focused HTTP headers.
Reload the Apache configuration for changes to take effect:
sudo systemctl reload httpd
Now, we can run Certbot tool with the webroot plugin and obtain the SSL certificate files by typing:
sudo certbot certonly --agree-tos --email [email protected] --webroot -w /var/lib/letsencrypt/ -d example.com -d www.example.com
If the SSL certificate is successfully obtained, certbot will print the following message:
IMPORTANT NOTES:
- Congratulations! Your certificate and chain have been saved at:
/etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/fullchain.pem
Your key file has been saved at:
/etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/privkey.pem
Your cert will expire on 2018-12-07. To obtain a new or tweaked
version of this certificate in the future, simply run certbot
again. To non-interactively renew *all* of your certificates, run
"certbot renew"
- If you like Certbot, please consider supporting our work by:
Donating to ISRG / Let's Encrypt: https://letsencrypt.org/donate
Donating to EFF: https://eff.org/donate-le
CentOS 7 ships with Apache version 2.4.6 which does not include the
SSLOpenSSLConfCmd directive. This directive is only available on Apache 2.4.8 later and it is used for configuration of OpenSSL parameters such as Diffie–Hellman key exchange (DH).
We will have to create a new combined file using the Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate and the generated DH file. To do this, type:
cat /etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/cert.pem /etc/ssl/certs/dhparam.pem >/etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/cert.dh.pem
Now that everything is setup, edit your domain virtual host configuration as follows:
<VirtualHost *:80>
ServerName example.com
ServerAlias www.example.com
Redirect permanent / https://example.com/
</VirtualHost>
<VirtualHost *:443>
ServerName example.com
ServerAlias www.example.com
<If "%{HTTP_HOST} == 'www.example.com'">
Redirect permanent / https://example.com/
</If>
DocumentRoot /var/www/example.com/public_html
ErrorLog /var/log/httpd/example.com-error.log
CustomLog /var/log/httpd/example.com-access.log combined
SSLEngine On
SSLCertificateFile /etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/cert.dh.pem
SSLCertificateKeyFile /etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/privkey.pem
SSLCertificateChainFile /etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/chain.pem
# Other Apache Configuration
</VirtualHost>
With the configuration above we are forcing HTTPS and redirecting from www to non www version. Fell free to adjusts the configuration according to your needs.
Restart the Apache service for changes to take effect:
sudo systemctl restart httpd
You can now open your website using
https:// and you’ll notice a green lock icon.
If you test your domain using the SSL Labs Server Test, you’ll get an A+ grade as shown bellow:
Auto-renewing Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate
Let’s Encrypt’s certificates are valid for 90 days. To automatically renew the certificates before they expire, we will create a cronjob which will runs twice a day and will automatically renew any certificate 30 days before its expiration.
Run the
crontab command to create a new cronjob which will renew the certificate, create a new combined file including the DH key and restart apache :
sudo crontab -e
0 */12 * * * certbot renew --cert-name example.com --renew-hook "cat /etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/cert.pem /etc/ssl/certs/dhparam.pem >/etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/cert.dh.pem && systemctl restart httpd"
To test the renewal process, you can use the certbot
--dry-run switch:
sudo certbot renew --cert-name example.com --dry-run
If there are no errors, it means that the renewal process was successful.
Conclusion
In this tutorial, you used the Let’s Encrypt client, certbot to download SSL certificates for your domain. You have also created Apache snippets to avoid duplicating code and configured Apache to use the certificates. At the end of the tutorial you have set up a cronjob for automatic certificate renewal.
If you want to learn more about how to use Certbot, their documentation is a good starting point.
