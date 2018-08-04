How to Install LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 18.04

This quickstart will show you the basic steps required to get a LEMP stack installed on an Ubuntu 18.04 server.

Step 1 — Installing Nginx

Nginx is available in Ubuntu repositories. Update the packages index and install Nginx with the following commands:

sudo apt update sudo apt install nginx

Step 2 — Installing MySQL

The next step is to install the MySQL packages. To do so type:

sudo apt install mysql-server

Once the installation is completed, issue the mysql_secure_installation command to improve the security of the MySQL installation:

sudo mysql_secure_installation

You will be asked to set the root password, remove the anonymous user, restrict root user access to the local machine and remove the test database. You should answer “Y” (yes) to all questions.

If you want to install MariaDB instead of MySQL, check our tutorial for installation instructions.

Step 3 — Installing PHP

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS ships with the latest and greatest PHP version 7.2. To install PHP FPM and several most common PHP modules type:

sudo apt install php-fpm php-opcache php-cli php-gd php-curl php-mysql

Step 4 — Configuring Nginx to Process PHP Pages

Now that we have all of the LEMP components installed, we can edit the Nginx virtual host configuration file and add the following lines so Nginx can process PHP files:

server { # . . . other code location ~ \.php$ { include snippets/fastcgi-php.conf ; fastcgi_pass unix:/run/php/php7.2-fpm.sock ; } }

Do not forget to restart the Nginx service for the changes to take effect:

sudo systemctl restart nginx

More Information

For more detailed instructions about each step, please consult the following tutorials.