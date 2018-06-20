How to Install MySQL on Ubuntu 18.04

MySQL is the most popular open-source relational database management system. In this tutorial we will show you how to install and secure MySQL on a Ubuntu 18.04 machine.

Prerequisites

Before continuing with this tutorial, make sure you are logged in as a user with sudo privileges.

Update the system to the latest packages:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

Install MySQL on Ubuntu

At the time of writing of this article the latest version of MySQL available from the official Ubuntu repositories is MySQL version 5.7.

To install MySQL on your Ubuntu server follow the steps bellow:

Installing MySQL Install the MySQL package with the following command: sudo apt install mysql-server Verifying MySQL Installation Once the installation is completed, the MySQL service will start to run automatically. To check whether the MySQL server is running, type: sudo systemctl status mysql ● mysql.service - MySQL Community Server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/mysql.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Wed 2018-06-20 11:30:23 PDT; 5min ago Main PID: 17382 (mysqld) Tasks: 27 (limit: 2321) CGroup: /system.slice/mysql.service `-17382 /usr/sbin/mysqld --daemonize --pid-file=/run/mysqld/mysqld.pid Configuring and Securing MySQL Run the mysql_secure_installation command to improve the security of the MySQL installation: sudo mysql_secure_installation You will be asked to configure the VALIDATE PASSWORD PLUGIN which used to test the strength of the MySQL users passwords. There are three levels of password validation policy, low, medium and strong. Press ENTER if you don’t want to set up the validate password plugin. On the the next prompt you will be asked to set a password for the MySQL root user. Once you set the root password the script will also ask you to remove the anonymous user, restrict root user access to the local machine and remove the test database. You should answer “Y” (yes) to all questions.

Login as root

To interact with the MySQL server from the command line you would use the MySQL client utility which is installed as a dependency of the MySQL server package.

In Ubuntu systems running MySQL 5.7 (and later), the root user is using the auth_socket authentication method by default.

The auth_socket plugin authenticates users that connect from the localhost through the Unix socket file. This means that you can’t authenticate as a root by providing a password.

To log in to the MySQL server as the root user type:

sudo mysql

You will be presented with the mysql shell as shown below:

Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g. Your MySQL connection id is 8 Server version: 5.7.22-0ubuntu18.04.1 (Ubuntu) Copyright (c) 2000, 2018, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.

If you want to login to your MySQL server as a root from an external program such as phpMyAdmin you have two options.

The first option is to change the authentication method from auth_socket to mysql_native_password :

ALTER USER 'root' @ 'localhost' IDENTIFIED WITH mysql_native_password BY 'very_strong_pasword' ; FLUSH PRIVILEGES ;

and the second, recommended option is to create a new administrative user with access to all databases:

GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON * . * TO 'administrator' @ 'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'very_strong_pasword' ;

Conclusion

Now that your MySQL server is up and running and you know how to connect to the MySQL server from the command line