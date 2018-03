The term LEMP is an acronym of the names of its four open-source components:

L - Linux operating system

- MySQL or MariaDB relational database management system P - PHP programming language.

In this series, we will show you how to install Nginx, generate a free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate, install and secure MariaDB and install PHP 7.x.