Install MySQL on CentOS 7

With the release of CentOS 7 MySQL, the world’s most popular open source relational database management system is no longer available in the CentOS’s repositories and MariaDB has become the default database system. MariaDB is a backward compatible, binary drop-in replacement of MySQL.

In this tutorial we will show you how to install MySQL on a CentOS 7 machine.

If you want to install MariaDB instead of MySQL check our tutorial for installation instructions.

Prerequisites

Before starting with this tutorial, make sure you are logged into your server with a user account with sudo privileges or with the root user. It is best practice to run administrative commands as sudo user instead of root, if you don’t have a sudo user on your system you can create one by following this instructions.

As we mentioned in the introduction MySQL is not available in the default CentOS 7 repositories so we will be installing the packages from the MySQL Yum Repository. In the following sections, we will show you how to install MySQL 8.0 and MySQL 5.7. You should install only one MySQL version on your CentOS 7 server. If you are not sure which version to install consult the documentation of the applications you’re going to deploy on your server.

Install MySQL 8.0

At the time of writing of this article the latest version of MySQL is version 8.0. To install it follow the steps bellow:

1. Download and add the repository

sudo yum localinstall https://dev.mysql.com/get/mysql80-community-release-el7-1.noarch.rpm

2. Install MySQL 8.0 package

Install MySQL as any other package using yum:

yum install mysql-community-server

During the installation yum may prompt you to import the MySQL GPG key. Type y and hit Enter .

Install MySQL 5.7

To install the previous stable release of MySQL, MySQL 5.7, follow the steps bellow:

1. Download and add the repository

sudo yum localinstall https://dev.mysql.com/get/mysql57-community-release-el7-11.noarch.rpm

2. Install MySQL 5.7 package

Install MySQL as any other package using yum:

yum install mysql-community-server

During the installation yum may prompt you to import the MySQL GPG key. Type y and hit Enter .

Sections bellow are relevant for both MySQL 8.0 and MySQL 5.7

Starting MySQL

Once the installation is completed, to enable and start the MySQL servic type:

sudo systemctl enable mysqld sudo systemctl start mysqld

We can check the MySQL service status by typing:

sudo systemctl status mysqld

● mysqld.service - MySQL Server Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/mysqld.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Wed 2018-05-23 11:02:43 UTC; 14min ago Docs: man:mysqld(8) http://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/en/using-systemd.html Process: 4293 ExecStartPre=/usr/bin/mysqld_pre_systemd (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 4310 (mysqld) Status: "SERVER_OPERATING" CGroup: /system.slice/mysqld.service └─4310 /usr/sbin/mysqld

Secure MySQL

When the MySQL server is started for the first time, a temporary password is generated for the MySQL root user. You can find the password by running the following command:

sudo grep 'temporary password' /var/log/mysqld.log

The output should look something like this:

2018-05-23T10:59:51.251159Z 5 [Note] [MY-010454] [Server] A temporary password is generated for [email protected]: q&0)V!?fjksL

Make note of the password, because the next command will ask you to enter the temporary root password.

Run the mysql_secure_installation command to improve the security of our MySQL installation:

sudo mysql_secure_installation

Securing the MySQL server deployment. Enter password for user root:

After entering the temporary password you will be asked to set a new password for user root. The password needs to be at least 8-character long and to contain at least one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one special character.

The existing password for the user account root has expired. Please set a new password. New password: Re-enter new password:

The script will also ask you to remove the anonymous user, restrict root user access to the local machine and remove the test database. You should answer “Y” (yes) to all questions.

Connect to MySQL from the command line

To interact with MySQL through the terminal we will use the MySQL client which is installed as a dependency of the MySQL server package.

To log in to the MySQL server as the root user type:

mysql -u root -p

You will be prompted to enter the root password you have previously set when the mysql_secure_installation script was run.

Once you enter the password you will be presented with the mysql shell as shown below:

Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g. Your MySQL connection id is 11 Server version: 8.0.11 MySQL Community Server - GPL Copyright (c) 2000, 2018, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.

Conclusion

In this tutorial, we’ve show you how to install and secure a MySQL server on a CentOS 7 server. You can now start learning how to manage MySQL user accounts and databases or how to reset a MySQL root password in case you have forgotten it.