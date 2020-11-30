Basename Command in Linux

basename is a command-line utility that strips directory and trailing suffix from given file names.

Using the basename Command #

The basename command supports two syntax formats:

basename NAME [ SUFFIX ] basename OPTION... NAME...

basename takes a filename and prints the last component of the filename. Optionally, it can also remove any trailing suffix. It is a simple command that accepts only a few options.

The most basic example is to print the file name with the leading directories removed:

basename /etc/passwd

The output will include the file name:

passwd

The basename command removes any trailing / characters:

basename /usr/local/ basename /usr/local

Both commands will produce the same output:

local local

By default, each output line ends in a newline character. To end the lines with NUL , use the -z ( --zero ) option.

Multiple Inputs #

The basename command can accept multiple names as arguments. To do so, invoke the command with the -a ( --multiple ) option, followed by the list of files separated by space.

For example, to get the file names of /etc/passwd and /etc/shadow you would run:

basename -a /etc/passwd /etc/shadow

passwd shadow

Removing a Trailing Suffix #

To remove any trailing suffix from the file name, pass the suffix as a second argument:

basename /etc/hostname name

name

Generally, this feature is used to strip file extensions:

basename /etc/sysctl.conf .conf

sysctl

Another way to remove a trailing suffix is to specify the suffix with the -s ( --suffix=SUFFIX ) option:

basename -s .conf /etc/sysctl.conf

sysctl

This syntax form allows you to strip any trailing suffix from multiple names:

basename -a -s .conf /etc/sysctl.conf /etc/sudo.conf

sysctl sudo

The following example shows how to use the basename command inside a bash for loop to rename all files ending with “.jpeg” in the current directory by replacing the file extension from “.jpeg” to “.jpg”:

for file in *.jpeg ; do mv -- " $file " " $( basename $file .jpeg ) .jpg" done

If you are using bash as your shell, instead of invoking basename , you can use strip the trailing extension using Shell Parameter Expansion .

The basename command strips any leading directory and trailing suffix from the name.

