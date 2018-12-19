Read in 4 minutes
How to Rename Files in Linux
Renaming files and directories is one of the most basic tasks you often need to perform on a Linux system.
Renaming a single file is easy, but renaming multiple files at once can be a challenge, especially for users who are new to Linux. You can rename files using a GUI file manager or via the command-line terminal.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to use the
mv and
rename commands to rename files and directories.
Renaming files with mv Command
The
mv command (short from move) is used to rename or move files from one location to another. The syntax for the
mv command is as follows:
mv [OPTIONS] source destination
The
source can be one or more files or directories and
destination can be a single file or directory.
- If you specify multiple files as
source, the
destinationmust be a directory. In this case the
sourcefiles are moved to the target directory.
- If you specify a single files as
source, and the
destinationtarget is an existing directory then the file is moved to the specified directory.
- To rename a file you need to specify a single file as
source, and single file as
destinationtarget.
For example to rename the file
file1.txt as
file2.txt you would run:
mv file1.txt file2.txt
Renaming multiple files with mv Command
The
mv command can rename only one file at a time but it can be used in conjunction with other commands such as
find or inside inside bash for or while loops to rename multiple files.
The following example shows how to use the Bash for loop to rename all
.html files in the current directory by changing the
.html extension to
.php .
for f in *.html; do
mv -- "$f" "${f%.html}.php"
done
Let’s analyze the code line by line:
- The first line creates a for loop and iterates through a list of all files edging with
.html.
- The second line applies to each item of the list and moves the file to a new one replacing
.htmlwith
.php. The part
${file%.html}is using the shell parameter expansion to remove the
.htmlpart from the filename.
- done indicates the end of the loop segment.
We can also use the
mv command in combination with
find to achieve the same as above.
find . -depth -name "*.html" -exec sh -c 'f="{}"; mv -- "$f" "${f%.html}.php"' \;
The find command is passing all files ending with
.html in the current directory to the
mv command one by one using the
-exec switch. The string
{} is the name of the file currently being processed.
As you can see from the examples above, renaming multiple files using the
mv command is not an easy task as it requires a good knowledge of Bash scripting.
Renaming files with rename Command
The
rename command is used to rename multiple files. This command is more advanced than
mv as it requires some basic knowledge of regular expressions.
There are two versions of the
rename command with different syntax. In this tutorial we will be using the perl version of the
rename command. If you don’t have this version installed on your system, you can easily install it using the package manager of your distribution.
Install rename on Ubuntu and Debian
sudo apt install rename
Install rename on CentOS and Fedora
sudo yum install prename
Install rename on Arch Linux
yay perl-rename ## or yaourt -S perl-rename
The syntax for the
rename command is as follows:
rename [OPTIONS] perlexpr files
The
rename command will rename all
files according to the specified
perlexpr regular expression. You can read more about perl regular expressions here.
For example, the following command will change all files with the extension
.jpeg to
.jpg:
rename 's/.html/.php/' *.html
You can use the
-n argument to print names of files to be renamed, without renaming them.
rename -n 's/.html/.php/' *.html
The output will look something like this:
rename(file-90.html, file-90.php)
rename(file-91.html, file-91.php)
rename(file-92.html, file-92.php)
rename(file-93.html, file-93.php)
rename(file-94.html, file-94.php)
By default the rename command will not owerwrite existing files. Pass the
-f argument to allow existing files to be over-written.
rename -f 's/.html/.php/' *.html
Below are a few more common examples of how to use the rename command:
Replace spaces in filenames with underscores
rename 'y/ /_/' *
Convert filenames to lowercase
rename 'y/A-Z/a-z/' *
Convert filenames to uppercase
rename 'y/a-z/A-Z/' *
Conclusion
By now you should have a good understanding of how to use the
mv and
rename commands to rename files. Of course, there are other commands to rename files in Linux sucj as
mmv. New Linux users who are intimidated by the command line can use GUI batch rename tools such as the Métamorphose.
