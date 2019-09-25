Read in 5 minutes
last updated
How to Format USB Drives and SD Cards on Linux
Before you can use an SD card or USB drive, it needs to be formatted and partitioned. Typically most USB drives and SD cards come preformatted using the FAT file system and do not need to be formatted out of the box. However, in some cases, you may need to format the drive.
In Linux, you can use a graphical tool like GParted or command-line tools such as
fdisk or
parted to format the drive and create the required partitions.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to format a USB Drive or SD Card on Linux using the
parted utility.
It’s important to note that formatting is a destructive process, and it will erase all the existing data. If you have data on the UDS drive ot the SD card, make sure you back it up.
Installing
parted
GNU Parted is a tool for creating and managing partition tables. The parted package is pre-installed on most Linux distros nowadays. You can check if it is installed on your system by typing:
parted --version
parted (GNU parted) 3.2
Copyright (C) 2014 Free Software Foundation, Inc.
...
If
parted is not installed on your system, you can install it using the package manager of your distribution.
Install
parted on Ubuntu and Debian
sudo apt update
sudo apt install parted
Install
parted on CentOS and Fedora
sudo yum install parted
Identifying the USB or SD Card Name
Insert the USB flash drive or SD card into your Linux machine and find the device name using the
lsblk command:
lsblk
The command will print a list of all available block devices:
NAME MAJ:MIN RM SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINT
...
sdb 8:16 1 14.4G 0 disk
└─sdb1 8:17 1 1.8G 0 part /media/data
...
In the example above, the name of the SD device is
/dev/sdb, but this may vary on your system.
You can also use the
dmesg command to find the device name:
lsblk
Once you attach the device
dmesg will show the device name:
...
[ +0.000232] sd 1:0:0:0: [sdb] 30218842 512-byte logical blocks: (15.5 GB/14.4 GiB)
...
Securely Wipe Up the Data (Optional)
Before formatting the drive, you can securely wipe out all the data on it by overwriting the entire drive with random data. This ensures that the data cannot be recovered by any data recovery tool.
You need to completely wipe the data only if the device is going to be given away. Otherwise, you can skip this step.
Be very careful before running the following command and irrevocably erase the drive data. The
of=... part of the
dd command must point to the target drive.
sudo dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/sdb bs=4096 status=progress
Depending of the size of the drive, the process will take some time to complete.
Once the disk is erased, the
dd command will print “No space left on device”:
15455776768 bytes (15 GB, 14 GiB) copied, 780 s, 19.8 MB/s
dd: error writing '/dev/sdb': No space left on device
3777356+0 records in
3777355+0 records out
15472047104 bytes (15 GB, 14 GiB) copied, 802.296 s, 19.3 MB/s
Creating a Partition and Formating
The most common file systems are exFAT and NTFS on Windows, EXT4 on Linux and FAT32 which can be used on all operating systems.
We will show you how to format your USB drive or SD card to FAT32 or EXT4. Use EXT4 if you intend to use the drive only on Linux systems, otherwise format it with FAT32. A single partition is sufficient for most use cases.
Format with FAT32
First, create the partition table by running the following command:
sudo parted /dev/sdb --script -- mklabel msdos
Create a Fat32 partition that takes the whole space:
sudo parted /dev/sdb --script -- mkpart primary fat32 1MiB 100%
Format the boot partition to FAT32:
sudo mkfs.vfat -F32 /dev/sdb1
mkfs.fat 4.1 (2017-01-24)
Once done, use the command below to print the partition table and verify that everything is set up correctly:
sudo parted /dev/sdb --script print
The output should look something like this:
Model: Kingston DataTraveler 3.0 (scsi)
Disk /dev/sdb: 15.5GB
Sector size (logical/physical): 512B/512B
Partition Table: msdos
Disk Flags:
Number Start End Size Type File system Flags
1 1049kB 15.5GB 15.5GB primary fat32 lba
That’s all! You have formatted your device.
Format with EXT4
Create a GPT partition table by issuing:
sudo parted /dev/sdb --script -- mklabel gpt
Run the following command to create a EXT4 partition that takes the whole space:
sudo parted /dev/sdb --script -- mkpart primary ext4 0% 100%
Format the partition to ext4:
sudo mkfs.ext4 -F /dev/sdb1
mke2fs 1.44.1 (24-Mar-2018)
/dev/sdb1 contains a vfat file system
Creating filesystem with 3777024 4k blocks and 944704 inodes
Filesystem UUID: 72231e0b-ddef-44c9-a35b-20e2fb655b1c
Superblock backups stored on blocks:
32768, 98304, 163840, 229376, 294912, 819200, 884736, 1605632, 2654208
Allocating group tables: done
Writing inode tables: done
Creating journal (16384 blocks): done
Writing superblocks and filesystem accounting information: done
Verify it by printing the partition table:
sudo parted /dev/sdb --script print
The output should look something like this:
Model: Kingston DataTraveler 3.0 (scsi)
Disk /dev/sdb: 15.5GB
Sector size (logical/physical): 512B/512B
Partition Table: gpt
Disk Flags:
Number Start End Size File system Name Flags
1 1049kB 15.5GB 15.5GB ext4 primary
Conclusion
Formatting a USB drive or SD card on Linux is a pretty straightforward process. All you need to do is to insert the drive, create a partition table, and format it with FAT32 or your preferred file system.
If you hit a problem or have feedback, leave a comment below.