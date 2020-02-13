How to Install and Use Curl on CentOS 8
Posted
2 min read
curl is a powerful command-line tool for transferring data from or to a remote server. With
curl you can download or upload data using various network protocols, such as HTTP, HTTPS, SCP, SFTP, and FTP.
If you get an error message saying
curl command not found when trying to download a file with
curl, it means that the
curl package is not installed on your CentOS machine.
This article provides instructions on how to install and use the
curl command on CentOS 8.
Installing
curl on CentOS
Curl package is available in the standard CentOS 8 repositories. To install it run the following command:
sudo dnf install curl
Once the installation is complete, verify it by typing
curl in your terminal:
curl
The output should look something like this:
curl: try 'curl --help' or 'curl --manual' for more information
That’s it!
curl has been installed on your CentOS system, and you can start using it.
Using
curl
When used without any option,
curl prints the source code of the given URL to the standard output:
curl https://example.com
To download a file with
curl, use either the
-o or
-O option, followed by the URLto the file.
The lowercase
-o option allows you to specify the name of the saved file:
curl -o linux.tar.xz https://cdn.kernel.org/pub/linux/kernel/v5.x/linux-5.5.3.tar.xz
Uppercase
-O saves the file with its original filename:
curl -O https://cdn.kernel.org/pub/linux/kernel/v5.x/linux-5.5.3.tar.xz
When used with the
-I option
curl displays the HTTP headers of a given URL:
curl -I https://www.centos.org/
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Date: Thu, 13 Feb 2020 22:01:04 GMT
Server: Apache/2.4.6 (CentOS) OpenSSL/1.0.2k-fips
Strict-Transport-Security: max-age=31536000
X-Frame-Options: SAMEORIGIN
X-Xss-Protection: 1; mode=block
X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff
Referrer-Policy: same-origin
Last-Modified: Thu, 06 Feb 2020 17:21:08 GMT
ETag: "5421-59deb7fadfdfd"
Accept-Ranges: bytes
Content-Length: 21537
Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8
With
curl you can also download files from FTP servers that are password protected:
curl -u FTP_USERNAME:FTP_PASSWORD ftp://ftp.example.com/file.tar.gz
Conclusion
curl is a versatile tool that allows you to send and receive data over the network.
For more information about how to use this tool, check out Curl Command Examples.
If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to leave a comment.