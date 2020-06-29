How to Install and Use Curl on Ubuntu 20.04
curl is a command-line utility for transferring data from or to a remote server. With
curl, you can download or upload data using one of the supported protocols, including HTTP, HTTPS, SCP, SFTP, and FTP.
This article explains how to install Curl on Ubuntu 20.04.
Installing Curl on Ubuntu
If you get an error message saying
curl command not found when trying to download a file with
curl, it means that the
curl package is not installed on your Ubuntu machine.
curl is included in the default Ubuntu 20.04 repositories. The installation is pretty straightforward:
sudo apt update
sudo apt install curl
Once the installation is complete, verify it by typing
curl in your terminal:
curl
The output will look something like this:
curl: try 'curl --help' or 'curl --manual' for more information
That’s it! You have successfully installed
curl on your Ubuntu machine, and you can start using it.
Using
curl
When used without any option,
curl prints the source code of the URL specified as an argument to the standard output.
For example, the following command will print the source of the
gnu.org homepage in your terminal window:
curl https://gnu.org
To download a file with
curl, use either the
-o or
-O options.
The lowercase
-o option allows you to specify the name of the saved file:
curl -o linux.tar.xz https://cdn.kernel.org/pub/linux/kernel/v5.x/linux-5.0.5.tar.xz
When invoked with uppercase
-O,
curl saves the file with its original filename:
curl -O https://cdn.kernel.org/pub/linux/kernel/v5.x/linux-5.0.5.tar.xz
With
curl you can also fetch only the HTTP headers of the specified URL:
curl -I https://www.gnu.org/
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Date: Mon, 29 Jun 2020 07:10:35 GMT
Server: Apache/2.4.7
Content-Location: home.html
Vary: negotiate,accept-language,Accept-Encoding
TCN: choice
Strict-Transport-Security: max-age=63072000
Access-Control-Allow-Origin: (null)
Accept-Ranges: bytes
Cache-Control: max-age=0
Expires: Mon, 29 Jun 2020 07:10:35 GMT
Content-Type: text/html
Content-Language: en
Another common use case of
curl is to download files from password-protected FTP servers:
curl -u FTP_USERNAME:FTP_PASSWORD ftp://ftp.example.com/file.tar.gz
Conclusion
Curl is a versatile tool that allows you to send and receive data over the network. Installing Curl on Ubuntu is a pretty simple task.
