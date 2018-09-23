Read in 4 minutes
How To Install and Use Docker Compose on Ubuntu 18.04
Docker Compose is a tool that allows you to define and manage multi-container Docker applications. It uses a YAML file to configure the application’s services, networks and volumes.
Compose can be used for different purposes. Single host application deployments, automated testing and local development are the most popular use cases for Docker Compose.
In this tutorial we’ll show you how to install the latest version of Docker Compose on Ubuntu 18.04 and explore the basic Docker Compose concepts and commands.
Prerequisites
Make sure that you have met the following prerequisites before continuing with this tutorial:
- Logged in as a user with sudo privileges.
- Have Docker installed following the instructions from How To Install and Use Docker on Ubuntu 18.04.
Install Docker Compose on Ubuntu
The Docker Compose installation package is available in the official Ubuntu 18.04 repositories but it may not always be the latest version. The recommended approach is to install Docker Compose from the Docker’s GitHub repository.
At the time of writing this article, the latest stable version of Docker Compose is version
1.22.0. Before downloading the Compose installer script visit the Compose repository release page on GitHub and check if there is a new version available for download.
To install Docker Compose on Ubuntu 18.04, follow these steps:
Download the Docker Compose binary into the
/usr/local/bindirectory with the following curl command:
sudo curl -L "https://github.com/docker/compose/releases/download/1.22.0/docker-compose-$(uname -s)-$(uname -m)" -o /usr/local/bin/docker-compose
Once the download is complete, give executable permissions to the Compose binary:
sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/docker-compose
Verify the installation by typing:
docker-compose --version
The output will look something like this:
docker-compose version 1.22.0, build f46880fe
Getting started with Docker Compose
In this section we will show how to use Docker Compose to run a WordPress stack on your Ubuntu 18.04 machine.
Start by creating a directory for the project:
mkdir my_app
cd my_app
Open your text editor and create a file named
docker-compose.yml in your project directory:
nano docker-compose.ym
Paste the following content:
version: '3.3'
services:
db:
image: mysql:5.7
restart: always
volumes:
- db_data:/var/lib/mysql
environment:
MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: password
MYSQL_DATABASE: wordpress
wordpress:
image: wordpress
restart: always
volumes:
- ./wp_data:/var/www/html
ports:
- "8080:80"
environment:
WORDPRESS_DB_HOST: db:3306
WORDPRESS_DB_NAME: wordpress
WORDPRESS_DB_USER: root
WORDPRESS_DB_PASSWORD: password
depends_on:
- db
volumes:
db_data:
wp_data:
Let’s analyze the code line by line.
In the first line we are specifying the Compose file version. There are several different versions of the Compose file format with support for specific Docker releases.
Next we are defining two services,
db and
wordpress. Each service runs one image and it will create a separate container when docker-compose is run.
The
db service:
- Uses the
mysql:5.7image. In the image is not present on your system Compose will pull it from the Docker Hub public repository.
- Uses the restart
alwayspolicy which will instruct the container to always restart.
- Creates a named volume
db_datato persist the database.
- Defines the environment variables for the
mysql:5.7image.
The
wordpress service:
- Uses the
wordpressimage. In the image is not present on your system Compose will pull it from the Docker Hub public repository.
- Uses the restart
alwayspolicy which will instruct the container to always restart.
- Mounts the
wp_datadirectory on the host to
/var/lib/mysqlinside the container.
- Forwards the exposed port 80 on the container to port 8080 on the host machine.
- Defines the environment variables for the
wordpressimage.
- The
depends_oninstruction defines the dependency between the two services. In this example,
dbwill be started before
wordpress.
From the project directory, start up the WordPress application by running the following command:
docker-compose up
The output should look something like this:
Starting my_app_wordpress_1 ... done
Attaching to my_app_db_1, my_app_wordpress_1
db_1 | 2018-09-23T22:31:42.790836Z 0 [Warning] TIMESTAMP with implicit DEFAULT value is deprecated. Please use --explicit_defaults_for_timestamp server option (see documentation for more details).
db_1 | 2018-09-23T22:31:42.791694Z 0 [Note] mysqld (mysqld 5.7.23) starting as process 1 ...
...
wordpress_1 | [Sun Sep 23 22:31:43.499055 2018] [mpm_prefork:notice] [pid 1] AH00163: Apache/2.4.25 (Debian) PHP/7.2.10 configured -- resuming normal operations
wordpress_1 | [Sun Sep 23 22:31:43.499796 2018] [core:notice] [pid 1] AH00094: Command line: 'apache2 -D FOREGROUND'
Compose will pull both images, start two containers and create the
wp_data directory in your project directory.
Enter http://0.0.0.0:8080/ in your browser and you will see the Wordpress installation screen.
From here you can start developing your Wordpress theme or plugin.
To stop Compose press
CTRL+C.
You can also start the Compose in a detached mode by passing the
-d flag.
docker-compose up -d
To check the running services use the
ps option:
docker-compose ps
Name Command State Ports
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
my_app_db_1 docker-entrypoint.sh mysqld Up 3306/tcp, 33060/tcp
my_app_wordpress_1 docker-entrypoint.sh apach ... Up 0.0.0.0:8080->80/tcp
When Compose is running in detached mode to stop the services use:
docker-compose stop
If you want to remove the containers entirely use the
down option:
docker-compose down
Passing the
--volumes switch will also remove the data volumes:
docker-compose down --volumes
Uninstalling Docker Compose
If for any reason you want uninstall Docker Compose you can simply delete the binary by typing:
sudo rm /usr/local/bin/docker-compose
Conclusion
You have learned how to install and use Docker Compose on a Ubuntu 18.04. If you have any question, please leave a comment below.