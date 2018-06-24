Read in 4 minutes
last updated
How To Install Apache on Ubuntu 18.04
Apache HTTP server is the most popular web server in the world. It is a free, open-source and cross-platform HTTP server providing powerful features which can be extended by a wide variety of modules.
This tutorial explains how to install and manage the Apache web server on Ubuntu 18.04.
Prerequisites
Before starting with the tutorial, make sure you are logged in as a user with sudo privileges.
Install Apache
Apache is available in the default Ubuntu repositories so we can easily install it using the
apt package management tool. On Ubuntu and Debian systems the Apache package and the service is called
apache2.
First update the package index and afterwards install the
apache2 package with the following commands:
sudo apt update
sudo apt install apache2
That’s it, Apache is installed and automatically started.
Adjust the Firewall
If you are running a firewall on your Ubuntu system you need to open HTTP (
80) and HTTPS (
443) ports.
Asuming that you are using
UFW to manage your firewall, you can open the necessary ports with the following command:
sudo ufw allow 'Apache Full'
You can verify the change with:
sudo ufw status
Status: active
To Action From
-- ------ ----
22/tcp ALLOW Anywhere
Apache Full ALLOW Anywhere
22/tcp (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6)
Apache Full (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6)
Check Apache status
Now that we have Apache installed and running on our Ubuntu 18.04 server we can check the status and the version of the Apache service, with:
sudo systemctl status apache2
● apache2.service - The Apache HTTP Server
Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/apache2.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled)
Drop-In: /lib/systemd/system/apache2.service.d
`-apache2-systemd.conf
Active: active (running) since Sun 2018-06-24 02:17:57 PDT; 2min 41s ago
Main PID: 3143 (apache2)
Tasks: 55 (limit: 2321)
CGroup: /system.slice/apache2.service
|-3143 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start
|-3144 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start
`-3145 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start
sudo apache2 -v
Server version: Apache/2.4.29 (Ubuntu)
Server built: 2018-04-25T11:38:24
To verify that everything works correctly, open your browser, type your server IP address
http://YOUR_IP_OR_DOMAIN/ and you will see the default Ubuntu 18.04 Apache welcome page as shown below:
The page includes some basic information about Apache configuration files, helper scripts and directory locations.
Manage the Apache service with systemctl
Now that we have Apache installed on our Ubunty system we can go over and become familiar with the basic management commands:
To stop the Apache service, run:
sudo systemctl stop apache2
To start it again, type:
sudo systemctl start apache2
To restart the Apache service:
sudo systemctl restart apache2
To reload the Apache service after you made some configuration changes:
sudo systemctl reload apache2
If you want to disable the Apache service to start at boot:
sudo systemctl disable apache2
And to re-enable it again:
sudo systemctl enable apache2
Apache Configuration File’s Structure and Best Practices
- All Apache configuration files are located in the
/etc/apache2directory.
- The main Apache configuration file is
/etc/apache2/apache2.conf.
- The ports that Apache will listen to are specified in the
/etc/apache2/ports.conf.
- Apache Virtual Hosts files are stored in
/etc/apache2/sites-availabledirectory. The configuration files found in this directory are not used by Apache unless they are linked to the
/etc/apache2/sites-enableddirectory.
- To activate a virtual host you need to create a symlink by using the
a2ensitecommand from the configuration files found in the
sites-availabledirectory to the
sites-enableddirectory. To deactivate a virtual host use the
a2dissitecommand.
- It is a good idea to follow a standard naming convention, for example if your domain name is
mydomain.comthen you the configuration file should be named
/etc/apache2/sites-available/mydomain.com.conf
- Configuration files which are responsible for loading various Apache modules are located in the
/etc/apache2/mods-available/directory. Configurations in the
mods-availabledirectory can be enabled by creating a symlink to the
/etc/apache2/mods-enable/directory with the
a2enconfcommand and disabled with the
a2disconfcommand.
- Files containing global configuration fragments are stored in the
/etc/apache2/conf-available/directory. Files in the
conf-availabledirectory can be enabled by creating a symlink to the
/etc/apache2/conf-enabled/with the
a2enconfcommand and disabled with the
a2disconfcommand.
- Apache log files (
access.logand
error.log) are located in the
/var/log/apache/directory. It is recommended to have a different
accessand
errorlog files for each vhost.
- You can set your domain document root directory to any location you want. The most common locations for webroot include:
/home/<user_name>/<site_name>
/var/www/<site_name>
/var/www/html/<site_name>
/opt/<site_name>
Conclusion
You have successfully installed Apache on your Ubuntu 18.04 server. You’re now ready to start deploying your applications and use Apache as a web or proxy server.
If you have any question or feedback feel free to leave a comment.