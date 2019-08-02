How To Install Git on Debian 10 Linux

Git is the world’s most popular distributed version control system used by many open source and commercial projects.

With Git you can collaborate on projects with your fellow developers, keep track of your code changes, revert to previous stages, create branches and more. It is originally developed by Linus Torvalds, the creator of the Linux kernel.

This tutorial explains how to install and configure Git on Debian 10, Buster.

Installing Git

The Git package is included in the Debian’s default repositories and can be installed using the apt package manager. Another installation option is to compile Git from the source which will allow you to install the latest Git version and to customize the build options.

In this tutorial, we will install git using the apt package manager. The installation is pretty straightforward, just run the following commands as auser with sudo privileges:

sudo apt update sudo apt install git

Verify the installation by printing the Git version:

git --version

git version 2.20.1

At the time of writing this article, the current version of Git available in the Debian Buster repositories is 2.20.1 .

Configuring Git

Now that you have Git installed it is recommended to set your Git commit email and username. To do that run the following commands:

git config --global user.name "Your Name" git config --global user.email "[email protected]"

You can verify the changes with the following command:

git config --list

The configuration settings are stored in the ~/.gitconfig file:

~/.gitconfig

[user] name = Your Name email = [email protected]

To make other changes to your Git configuration you can either use the git config command or edit the ~/.gitconfig file with your text editor.

Updating Git

When a new version of Git is added to standard Debian repositories you can update the Git package through your desktop standard Software Update tool or by running the following commands in your terminal:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

Conclusion

Installing Git on Debian Buster a matter of running a single command. To learn about how to use Git check the Pro Git book.

