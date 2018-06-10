How to Install Go on Ubuntu 18.04

Go is a modern open source programming language created by Google. Many popular applications, including Kubernetes, Docker and Grafana, are written in Go.

This tutorial will guide you through the steps of downloading and installing Go on an Ubuntu 18.04 machine.

Prerequisites

Before continuing with this tutorial, make sure you are logged in as a user with sudo privileges.

How to Install Go

At the time of the writing of this article the latest stable version of Go is version 1.10.3. Before downloading the tarball visit the official Go downloads page and check if there is a new version available.

Download the tarball. To download the Go binary you can use either wget or curl: wget https://dl.google.com/go/go1.10.3.linux-amd64.tar.gz Verify the tarball. To verify the tarball checksum you can use the sha256sum command: sha256sum go1.10.3.linux-amd64.tar.gz fa1b0e45d3b647c252f51f5e1204aba049cde4af177ef9f2181f43004f901035 go1.10.3.linux-amd64.tar.gz Make sure the hash printed from the command above matches the one from the downloads page. Extract the tarball. Use tar to extract the tarball to the /usr/local directory: sudo tar -C /usr/local -xzf go1.10.3.linux-amd64.tar.gz Adjust the Path Variable. In order for our system to know where to find the Go executable binaries we need to adjust the PATH environment variable. We can do this by appending the following line to the /etc/profile file (for a system-wide installation) or to the $HOME/.profile file (for a current user installation): ~/profile export PATH = $PATH :/usr/local/go/bin Save the file, and load the new PATH environment variable into the current shell session: source ~/profile

Advertisement

Test the Installation

To test whether Go is installed correctly on our machine we will set up a workspace and build a simple “Hello world” program.

Create the workspace directory By default the workspace directory is set to $HOME/go , to create it type: mkdir ~/go Create a simple “Hello World” Go file. Inside the workspace create a new directory src/hello mkdir -p ~/go/src/hello and in that directory create a file named hello.go ~/go/src/hello/hello.go package main import "fmt" func main () { fmt . Printf ( "Hello, World

" ) } You can learn more about Go workspace directory hierarchy here Build the hello.go file: To build the file switch to the ~/go/src/hello directory and run go build : cd ~/go/src/hello go build The command above will build an executable named hello . Run the executable: You can run the executable by simply executing the command bellow: ./hello hello, world If you see the output above, then you have successfully installed Go.

Conclusion

Now that you have downloaded and installed Go your Ubuntu system, you can start developing your Go projects.

If you hit a problem or have a feedback, leave a comment below.