Read in 2 minutes
last updated
How to Install Go on Debian 10 Linux
Go is a modern open-source programming language created by Google, used to build reliable, simple, fast, and efficient software. Many popular applications, such as Kubernetes, Docker, Terraform, and Rancher, are written in Go.
In this tutorial, we’ll explain to download and install Go on a Debian 10, Buster.
Installing Go on Debian 10 Linux
At the time of writing this article, the latest stable version of Go is version 1.13.3. Before downloading the Go archive, visit the official Go downloads page and check if there is a new version available.
Follow the steps below to install Go on Debian 10:
Download the Go tarball using the following
wgetcommand:
wget https://dl.google.com/go/go1.13.linux-amd64.tar.gz
Verify the downloaded file using the
sha256sumcommand:
sha256sum go1.13.linux-amd64.tar.gz
68a2297eb099d1a76097905a2ce334e3155004ec08cdea85f24527be3c48e856 go1.13.linux-amd64.tar.gz
Make sure the hash matches the one from the Go downloads page.
Extract the tar archive to the
/usr/localdirectory:
sudo tar -C /usr/local -xzf go1.13.linux-amd64.tar.gz
Once the file is extracted, edit the
$PATHenvironment variable so that the system knows where the Go executable binaries are located. You can do this either by appending the following line to the
/etc/profilefile (for a system-wide installation) or to the
$HOME/.profilefile (for a current user installation):~/.profile
export PATH=$PATH:/usr/local/go/bin
Save the file, and apply the new
PATHenvironment variable to the current shell session by typing:
source ~/.profile
To verify that Go has been successfully installed run the following command which will print the Go version:
go version
go version go1.13 linux/amd64
Testing the Installation
To test the Go installation, we will create a workspace and build a simple “Hello world” program.
By default the
GOPATHvariable, which specifies the location of the workspace is set to
$HOME/go. To create the workspace directory type:
mkdir ~/go
Inside the workspace create a new directory
src/hello:
mkdir -p ~/go/src/hello
and in that directory create a file named
hello.go:~/go/src/hello/hello.go
package main import "fmt" func main() { fmt.Printf("Hello, World\n") }
To learn more about Go workspace directory hierarchy, visit the Go Documentation page.
To build the file cd to the
~/go/src/hellodirectory and run
go build:
cd ~/go/src/hello go build
The command above will build an executable named
hello.
Run the executable using the command below:
./hello
The output should look like this:
Hello, World
Conclusion
We have shown you how to download and install Go on Debian 10 Linux.
If you hit a problem or have feedback, leave a comment below.