How to Install Go on Debian 10 Linux

Go is a modern open-source programming language created by Google, used to build reliable, simple, fast, and efficient software. Many popular applications, such as Kubernetes, Docker, Terraform, and Rancher, are written in Go.

In this tutorial, we’ll explain to download and install Go on a Debian 10, Buster.

Installing Go on Debian 10 Linux

At the time of writing this article, the latest stable version of Go is version 1.13.3. Before downloading the Go archive, visit the official Go downloads page and check if there is a new version available.

Follow the steps below to install Go on Debian 10:

Download the Go tarball using the following wget command: wget https://dl.google.com/go/go1.13.linux-amd64.tar.gz Verify the downloaded file using the sha256sum command: sha256sum go1.13.linux-amd64.tar.gz 68a2297eb099d1a76097905a2ce334e3155004ec08cdea85f24527be3c48e856 go1.13.linux-amd64.tar.gz Make sure the hash matches the one from the Go downloads page. Extract the tar archive to the /usr/local directory: sudo tar -C /usr/local -xzf go1.13.linux-amd64.tar.gz Once the file is extracted, edit the $PATH environment variable so that the system knows where the Go executable binaries are located. You can do this either by appending the following line to the /etc/profile file (for a system-wide installation) or to the $HOME/.profile file (for a current user installation): ~/.profile export PATH = $PATH :/usr/local/go/bin Save the file, and apply the new PATH environment variable to the current shell session by typing: source ~/.profile To verify that Go has been successfully installed run the following command which will print the Go version: go version go version go1.13 linux/amd64

Testing the Installation

To test the Go installation, we will create a workspace and build a simple “Hello world” program.

By default the GOPATH variable, which specifies the location of the workspace is set to $HOME/go . To create the workspace directory type: mkdir ~/go Inside the workspace create a new directory src/hello : mkdir -p ~/go/src/hello and in that directory create a file named hello.go : ~/go/src/hello/hello.go package main import "fmt" func main () { fmt . Printf ( "Hello, World

" ) } To learn more about Go workspace directory hierarchy, visit the Go Documentation page. To build the file cd to the ~/go/src/hello directory and run go build : cd ~/go/src/hello go build The command above will build an executable named hello . Run the executable using the command below: ./hello The output should look like this: Hello, World

Conclusion

We have shown you how to download and install Go on Debian 10 Linux.

If you hit a problem or have feedback, leave a comment below.