How to Install Skype on CentOS 8

Skype is one of the most popular communication applications in the world. It allows you to make free online audio and video calls and affordable international calling to mobiles and landlines worldwide.

This article explains how to install the latest version of Skype on CentOS 8.

Installing Skype on CentOS #

Skype is not an open-source application, and it is not included in the default CentOS repositories. We’ll install Skype using the Skype RPM repository.

Perform the following steps as root or user with sudo privileges to install Skype on CentOS.

Open your terminal and run the following command to add the Skype RPM repository to your system and enable it: sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://repo.skype.com/rpm/stable/skype-stable.repo The output will look something like this: Adding repo from: https://repo.skype.com/rpm/stable/skype-stable.repo Once the repository is enabled, install the Skype rpm package: sudo dnf install skypeforlinux

That’s it. Skype has been installed on your CentOS desktop, and you can start using it.

You can update or uninstall Skype with dnf or through your desktop standard Software Update tool.

Starting Skype #

Skype can be started from the command line by typing skypeforlinux or by clicking on the Skype icon ( Applications -> Internet -> Skype ).

When you start Skype for the first time, a window like the following will appear:

From here, you can sign in to Skype with your Microsoft Account and start chatting and talking with your friends and family.

We have shown you how to install Skype on your CentOS 8 desktop.

Feel free to leave a comment below.