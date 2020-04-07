How to Install Skype on Debian 10

Skype is one of the most popular communication applications in the world. It allows you to make free online audio and video calls and affordable international calling to mobiles and landlines worldwide.

This article describes how to install the latest version of Skype on Debian 10 Linux.

Installing Skype on Debian #

Skype is not an open-source application, and it is not included in the default Debian repositories. We’ll install Skype using the Skype APT repository.

Perform the following steps as root or user with sudo privileges to install Skype on your Debian Buster:

Open your terminal and enter the following wget command to download the latest Skype deb package: wget https://go.skype.com/skypeforlinux-64.deb Once the download is complete, install Skype by typing: sudo apt install ./skypeforlinux-64.deb

That’s it. Skype has been installed on your Debian desktop, and you can start using it.

Starting Skype #

Skype can be launched from the command line by typing skypeforlinux or by clicking on the Skype icon ( Applications -> Internet -> Skype ).

When Skype is started for the first time, a window like the following will appear:

You can now sign in to Skype with your Microsoft Account and start chatting and talking with your friends and coworkers.

Updating Skype #

During the installation, the official Skype repository is added to the system sources list. Use the cat command to verify the file contents:

cat /etc/apt/sources.list.d/skype-stable.list

deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.skype.com/deb stable main

You can update your Skype installation in the same say as you would update any other package, by using your desktop Software Update tool or the standard apt command.

In this tutorial, we’ve shown you how to install Skype on your Debian 10 system.

