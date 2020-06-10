How to Install Spotify on Ubuntu 20.04

Spotify is a digital music streaming service that gives you instant access to millions of songs, from old classics to the latest hits.

This guide shows two ways of installing Spotify on Ubuntu 20.04. Spotify can be installed as a snap package via the Snapcraft store or as a deb package from the Spotify repositories.

Installing Spotify on Ubuntu Linux is a relatively straightforward process and will only take a few minutes.

Installing Spotify as a Snap Package #

Spotify snap package is distributed and maintained by Microsoft.

Snaps are self-contained software packages that include the binary all dependencies needed to run the application. Snap packages are easy to upgrade and secure. Unlike the standard deb packages, snaps have a larger disk footprint and longer application startup time.

Snap packages can be installed from either the command-line or via the Ubuntu Software application.

To install the Spotify snap, open your terminal ( Ctrl+Alt+T ) and run the following command:

sudo snap install spotify

That’s it. Spotify has been installed on your Ubuntu desktop, and you can start using it.

If the command-line is not your thing, open Ubuntu Software, search for “Spotify” and install the application:

Whenever a new version is released, the Spotify snap package will be automatically updated in the background.

Installing Spotify with apt #

Spotify is available from the official Spotify Apt repositories. To install it, follow the steps below:

Import the repository’s GPG key: sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv-keys 4773BD5E130D1D45 Add the Spotify APT repository to your system’s software repository list: echo "deb http://repository.spotify.com stable non-free" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/spotify.list Once the repository is enabled, update apt sources and install Spotify: sudo apt update sudo apt install spotify-client

When a new version is released, you can update the Spotify package through your desktop standard Software Update tool or by running the following apt commands in your terminal:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

Starting Spotify #

In the Activities search bar type “Spotify” and click on the icon to launch the application.

When you start Spotify for the first time, a window like the following will appear:

From here, you log in with your Spotify account or create a new one.

We have shown you how to install Spotify on your Ubuntu 20.04 desktop. If Spotify is not available in the country you’re in, you can use VPN to get around these geo-restrictions.

If you have any questions, please leave a comment below.