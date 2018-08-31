How to install Sublime Text 3 on Ubuntu 18.04

Sublime Text is one of the most widely used text and source code editors for web and software development. It is very fast and it comes with lots of powerful features out of the box. You can enhance its functionality by installing new plugins and creating custom settings.

In this tutorial we’ll show you how to install Sublime Text 3 on a Ubuntu 18.04 machine. The same steps should work on any Debian-based distribution.

Prerequisites

Before continuing with this tutorial, make sure you are logged in as a user with sudo privileges.

Installing Sublime Text

To install Sublime Text 3 on your Ubuntu system, follow these steps:

Update the apt package list and install the dependencies necessary to fetch packages from https sources: sudo apt update sudo apt install apt-transport-https ca-certificates curl software-properties-common Add the GPG key and enable the Sublime Text repository with: curl -fsSL https://download.sublimetext.com/sublimehq-pub.gpg | sudo apt-key add - sudo add-apt-repository "deb https://download.sublimetext.com/ apt/stable/" Once the repository is enabled, update apt sources and install Sublime Text 3 by typing: sudo apt update sudo apt install sublime-text

Sublime Text is a proprietary application. It can be downloaded and evaluated for free. However, you need to purchase a license if you are using it continuously. There is no enforced time limit for the evaluation.

Starting Sublime Text

You can start the Sublime Text editor either from the terminal by typing subl or by clicking on the Sublime icon ( Activities -> Sublime ):

When you start Sublime Text for the first time, a window like the following one will appear:

Conclusion

You have successfully installed Sublime Text on your Ubuntu 18.04 machine. Your next step should be to install the Sublime Text Package Control and start customizing your new editor according to your needs.

To find more information about Sublime Text visit the official Sublime Text documentation page.

If you have any question, please leave a comment below.