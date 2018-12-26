How to install Sublime Text 3 on CentOS 7

Sublime Text is a proprietary cross-platform versatile text and source code editor for web and software development. It is very fast and it comes with lots of powerful features out of the box. You can enhance its functionality by installing new plugins and creating custom settings.

This tutorial outlines the steps to install Sublime Text 3 on CentOS 7 Linux systems.

Prerequisites

The user you are logged in as must have administrator-level privileges to be able to install packages.

Installing Sublime Text on CentOS

Follow the steps below to install Sublime Text 3 on your CentOS 7 system:

Start by importing the official Sublime Text repository’s GPG key: sudo rpm -v --import https://download.sublimetext.com/sublimehq-rpm-pub.gpg Add the Yum repository to your system using the following command: sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo https://download.sublimetext.com/rpm/stable/x86_64/sublime-text.repo adding repo from: https://download.sublimetext.com/rpm/stable/x86_64/sublime-text.repo grabbing file https://download.sublimetext.com/rpm/stable/x86_64/sublime-text.repo to /etc/yum.repos.d/sublime-text.repo repo saved to /etc/yum.repos.d/sublime-text.repo Once the repository is enabled, install Sublime Text 3 by typing: sudo yum install sublime-text

That’s it. Sublime Text has been installed on your CentOS desktop.

Sublime Text is a proprietary application. It can be downloaded and evaluated for free. However, you need to purchase a license if you are using it continuously. There is no enforced time limit for the evaluation.

Starting Sublime Text

You can launch the Sublime Text editor either from the terminal by typing subl or by clicking on the Sublime icon ( Applications -> Programming -> Sublime ):

When you start Sublime Text for the first time, a window like the following one will appear:

Conclusion

You have successfully installed Sublime Text on your CentOS 7 machine. Your next step could be to install the Sublime Text Package Control and start customizing your new editor according to your needs.

To find more information about Sublime Text visit the official Sublime Text documentation page.

