How to Install Yarn on CentOS 8
3 min read
Yarn is a JavaScript package manager compatible with npm that helps you automate the process of installing, updating, configuring, and removing npm packages.
It was created to solve a set of problems with the npm, such as speeding up the packages installation process by parallelizing operations and reducing errors related to network connectivity.
This tutorial will guide you through the installation of Yarn on CentOS 8. We will also cover the basics of how to use Yarn to create a new project and add/remove dependencies.
Installing Yarn on CentOS 8
Perform the following steps as root or user with sudo privileges to install Yarn on CentOS 8:
If Node.js is not installed on your system, install the Node.js package by typing:
sudo dnf install @nodejs
At the time of writing, the Node.js version in the Centos8 repositories is v10.x.
Enable the Yarn repository and import the repository's GPG key:
curl --silent --location https://dl.yarnpkg.com/rpm/yarn.repo | sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/yarn.repo sudo rpm --import https://dl.yarnpkg.com/rpm/pubkey.gpg
The official Yarn repository is consistently maintained and provides the most up-to-date version.
Once the repository is enabled, install Yarn:
sudo dnf install yarn
Verify the installation by printing the Yarn version number:
yarn --version
At the time of writing this article, the latest version of Yarn is version
1.21.1:
1.21.1
Using Yarn
Now that you have Yarn installed on your CentOS system, we'll explore some of the most common Yarn commands.
Creating a new project
To create a new Yarn project, use the
yarn init command followed by the project name. For example, to create a project named
my_project you would type:
yarn init my_project
The script will ask you several questions. You can either answer or press
enter to use the default values:
yarn init v1.21.1
question name (alex): Linuxize
question version (1.0.0): 0.0.1
question description: Testing Yarn
question entry point (index.js):
question repository url:
question author: Linuxize
question license (MIT):
question private:
success Saved package.json
Done in 20.18s.
All that the command does is creating a basic
package.json file containing the information you provided. This file can be modified at any time.
You can also add Yarn to and existing directory of code. To do so, navigate to the directory and execute:
yarn init my_project
Adding dependency
To add a package as a dependency to your project, use the
yarn add command followed by the package name:
yarn add [package_name]
The command will install the package and any packages that it depends on and update the project's
package.json and
yarn.lock files.
By default, if only the package name is given, Yarn installs the latest version. To install a specific version or tag, use the following syntax:
yarn add [package_name]@[version_or_tag]
Upgrading dependency
To upgrade a package, run the
yarn upgrade command followed by the package name:
yarn upgrade [package_name]
The command above updates the project dependencies to their latest version according to the version range specified in the package.json file.
You can also specify the package version or tag:
yarn upgrade [package_name]@[version_or_tag]
Removing dependency
To remove a package from the project's dependencies invoke the
yarn remove command followed by the package name:
yarn remove [package_name]
This command also updates the project's
package.json and
yarn.lock files.
Installing all project dependencies
To install all the dependencies of an existing project that are specified in the
package.json file run:
yarn
or
yarn install
Conclusion
We have shown you how to install yarn on your CentOS 8 machine. For more information about yarn visit the Yarn documentation page.
If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to comment below.