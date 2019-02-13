How to List Installed Packages on CentOS

In this tutorial, we will show you how to list and filter installed packages on CentOS. Knowing how to list installed packages on your CentOS system can be helpful in situations where you need to install the same packages on another machine or if you want to re-install your system.

We will also show you how to check whether a specific package is installed, count installed packages and find out the version of an installed package.

List Installed Packages with Yum

APT(Yellow dog Updater,) is the default CentOS package manager. It can be used to download, install, remove, query, and managing CentOS RPM software packages from the official and third-party CentOS repositories.

To list the installed packages on your CentOS system with yum you can use the following command:

sudo yum list installed

It will print a list of all installed packages including information about the packages versions and repository.

The packages list is long, for better readability it is a good idea to pipe the output to less :

sudo yum list installed | less

To find out whether a specific package is installed you can filter the output with the grep command.

For example, to find out if the unzip package is installed on our system we will run:

sudo yum list installed | grep unzip

unzip.x86_64 6.0-19.el7 @anaconda

The output above shows that we have unzip version 6.0-19 installed on our machine.

List Installed Packages with Rpm

In CentOS, you can use the rpm command with the -q option to query the packages. The following command will list of all installed packages:

sudo rpm -qa

Unlike yum , rpm will show you only the packages names.

To query (search) whether a certain package is installed pass the package name to the rpm -q command. The following command will show you whether the tmux package is installed on the system:

sudo rpm -q tmux

Id the package is installed you will see something like this:

tmux-1.8-4.el7.x86_64

Otherwise, the command will print:

package tmux2is not installed

Create a list of all installed packages

To create a list of the names of all installed packages on your CentOS system and save it in a file named packages_list.txt , run the following command:

sudo rpm -qa > packages_list.txt

To install the same packages on another server you can use the cat command to pass all packages to yum :

sudo yum -y install $(cat packages_list.txt)

Count the number of installed packages

To find out how many packages are installed on your system you can use the same command as before but instead of redirecting the output to a file you can pipe it to the wc utility and count the lines:

sudo rpm -qa | wc -l

603

The output above shows that there are 603 packages installed in the system.

Conclusion

By now you should know how to list and filter installed packages on your CentOS system. There is also another tool named repoquery that is included in the yum-utils package which you can use to get a list of the installed packages.

